Ghanaian musician Kirani Ayat has called out President Nana Akufo-Addo over the use of parts of his music video, Guda, for a promotional video.

Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, shared a video on Twitter to promote tourism in the country. The video which has the president's voice in the background showed the many tourist attractions in the country.

Kirani Ayat has called out President over a video Photo source: @nakufoaddo, @kiraniayat

"Beneath the deep blue sky, the Black Star is calling. Follow the stars and let them take you on a journey of our people. I invite everyone to the country at the centre of the world - #Ghana . #VisitGhana2022," the president's caption read.

But Ayat who retweeted the post by Akufo-Addo on the bird app complained that the video in the post shared by the president was from his music video and has been used without his permission.

Particularly irking Ayat was his claim that the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Arts, and Culture, had snubbed him when he reached out for them to use the song for the same purpose about three years ago.

According he had sought to get the Tourism Ministry to use his song to promote tourism in Northern Ghana sometime in 2018/2019 but they refused and are now using the song with consulting him.

"The president of Ghana has used my video “GUDA” in this ad to promote Ghana. I was actively reaching out to the Ministry of Tourism in 2018/19 to use this video to push tourism in the North and got NO reply, yet today it’s in an ad and no one reached out to me for permission," Ayat said.

Source: YEN.com.gh