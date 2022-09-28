Host of the Good Evening Ghana show on Metro TV, Paul Adom-Otchere, has launched a scathing attack on Manasseh Azure Awuni

Mr Adom-Otchere, in his latest editorial, accused Manasseh of disrespecting Chiefs in the country

He also admonished the investigative journalist to repent from his ways and desist from denigrating chiefs

Ace Broadcast Journalist Paul Adom-Otchere has called on investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni to learn to respect chiefs in the country.

This follows a tweet by Manasseh describing chiefs in the country as paid praise singers and sycophants. In reaction to last Saturday's booing of President Akufo-Addo, Manasseh took to social media to accuse President Akufo-Addo of surrounding himself with sycophants, including chiefs who are refusing to tell him the true state of affairs in the country.

But in an editorial, the host of Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana Show said such tweets by Manasseh are very disrespectful and called on him to delete them immediately.

Mr Adom-Otchere added that the Ghana's democratic journey could not be underestimated.

Explaining further, he said traditional leaders like Togbe Afede do not engage in praise singing of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

"Do you know what it takes to be a chief? You think the chiefs are some people who are not serious, like the way you write on Twitter. Chiefs are serious people," he said.

Akufo-Addo Booed At Global Citizen Festival

The President was booed on Saturday at the Global Citizen Festival, with thousands of patrons in attendance.

The event held at the Black Star Square in Accra had several local and international artistes performing.

As host of the event, the President was called upon to give a speech, but just before he would end his first sentence, a cross-section of the youth heckled him.

Amid shouts of 'Away, away,' the youth hooted at the President in protest at worsening economic conditions in the country.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the NDC of orchestrating the booing incident.

