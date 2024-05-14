Christiano Ronado's son has expressed his love for Ghanaian singer and actor Frank Naro's music

In a video, the young socialite was spotted jamming to Frank Naro's new song, Show Me The Way

The young socialite has caught the attention of many Ghanaians after the video of him jamming to Frank Naro's music dropped online

Ghanaian musician and actor Frank Naro has popped up on Christiano Ronaldo Jr's radar.

A Ghanaian barber in Saudi Arabia introduced the young socialite to some Ghanaian music, including Frank Naro's.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young player following in his father's footsteps expressed his admiration for Frank Naro's works.

Frank Naro, Cristiano and his son Photo source: Instagram/OboyFrankNaro, Instagram/CR7jr

Source: Instagram

Frank Naro flaunts CR7Jr's cosign

Frank Naro shared the video of CR7 cosigning him on Instagram, saying,

Work hard low key and get recognized,son of the goat footballer Cristiano Ronaldo endorsing Frank Naro’s music. Small small all eyes will see. Let’s go Ghana. Happy week

The young Ghanaian singer and rapper has gained inroads, especially in the Ashanti region, where he hopes to venture into politics and contest for a parliamentary seat in Ejisu.

He expressed his gratitude to CR7 Jr and the Ghanaian barber for pushing his music beyond borders.

The video excited scores of fans who took to social to urge him on.

Fans react to CR7 Jr's endorsement

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they hailed Frank Maro for striding with his music.

nanayawsaahene6 said:

Hard Buh Ronaldo ain’t no goat not even close Lmfao

afosah_showboy' wrote:

Dis is AI ooo don’t fall for dis we the Ghanaian self we nor yur music go and seat some place

kidron___lyfstyle noted:

Nhyiraba de barber located at Saudi Arabia he is close to cristiano jnr so probably he told him to say that obe

hansom1gh added:

You’ll not talking about how he got to understand the language and to love the songs

Frank Naro begs Kuami Eugene for a verse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Frank Naro had been seen on his knees to plead with singer Kuami Eugene for a verse for his song after chasing him for five years.

Frank Naro had heard that Kuami Eugene would be visiting the Tepahene at his palace, so he made it a point to show up and meet the Lynx Entertainment signee.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh