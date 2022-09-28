KT Hammond has slammed Ghanaian youths for heckling the president during the Global Citizens Festival

The NPP MP for Adansi Asokwa said the youth disrespected the first gentleman of the land

He said it was unfortunate the youth in Ghana think they are wise because most of them just roam about with huge beards and empty heads

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A popular member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), KT Hammond, has descended on the young patrons of the 2022 Global Citizens Festival who booed president Nana Akufo-Addo.

The NPP MP for Adansi Asokwa said the incident was uncalled for and was disrespectful of both Ghana and its political leadership.

In a video posted by Joy News, the firebrand MP stated that the youth in Ghana, who are usually brandishing huge beards, have forgotten their place in society and the Ghanaian culture.

KT Hammond (L) said the booing incident happened because the youth in Ghana do not respect. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

He made the following comments in Twi:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"The youth should respect the elderly. Politics and public service should not give them the right to insult everyone, even those older than they are. It is because of the wisdom of the elderly that they are called in critical times. The youth can't properly manage anything and this country.

“They won’t know how to do it in the first place...You are galivanting about in this town with beard with nothing in their heads."

He also urged the youth to be humble and respect authority at all times.

Akufo-Addo Booed At Global Citizens Festival

In what has been described as unprecedented in Ghana's history, Nana Akufo-Addo was heckled by a crowd of young men and women when he mounted the podium to deliver an address.

YEN.com.gh reported that shouts of "away, away" and "boo...boo...boo" greeted Ghana's president when he walked toward the stage.

Then a few minutes into his speech, the heckling resumed: "boo...boo...boo," and then others started clapping their hands amid chants of "away, away, away."

The incident rattled the president a bit, but he was very composed. He paused while the unexpected heckling was going on and resumed when it seemed it had subsided.

The incident at the Black Star Square was unexpected because the festival is not a political event, and many youths attending were drawn from different countries.

Meanwhile, the president's popularity in recent times has sunk very low due to the economic hardship characterised by galloping inflation and unemployment.

While the NPP has blamed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for masterminding the unfortunate heckling, the NDC has denied the claim as spurious.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh