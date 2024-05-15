American musician Stevie Wonder celebrated his 74th birthday in grand style for the first time in Ghana on the night of May 15, 2024, at the residence of business mogul Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

The celebration comes after Stevie Wonder became a Ghanaian citizen on his birthday, May 13, 2024, the same day he landed in Accra, Ghana

The event was organised by the EMY Africa and East Legon Executive Fitness Club and videos have melted heart online

Multiple Grammy award-winning American musician Stevie Wonder was celebrated by the EMY Africa and East Legon Executive Fitness Club members to celebrate his 74th birthday in grand style after arriving in the country.

Stevie Wonder's birthday cake

Stevie Wonder arrived in the country on Monday, May 13, 2024, the same day he turned 74 and fulfilled his dream of becoming a Ghanaian citizen.

A lovely birthday dinner was held in honour of the Isn't She Lovely hitmaker at the residence of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, a renowned business mogul.

In attendance at the birthday party were many Ghanaian celebrities such as musician Becca and her husband, lawyer and General Manager of Despite Media Kennedy Osei, and the Managing Director of Despite Group of Despite Media Fadda Dickson.

Other names include the members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, as well as those from EMY Africa, who were also present, to mention a few.

As part of the birthday celebrations, Stevie Wonder cut a giant luxury cake with the support of business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Fadda Dickson, Dr Ofori Sarpong, and many others who were guests at the event. The birthday cake's colour theme was sea blue, white, and gold.

Below is a video of Stevie Wonder cutting his birthday cake at his special dinner.

Source: YEN.com.gh