Sarkodie: Popular Jamaican Star Kranium to Feature on Sarkodie's JAMZ Album; Sings in Twi in New Video
- Internationally recognized Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie is set to release his eighth studio album on November 11, 2022
- The full-length project titled 'JAMZ' features the already released King Promise-assisted single titled "Labadi"
- Sarkodie has unveiled yet another collaborator on his much-anticipated album, Jamaican superstar Kranium
Sarkodie's eighth studio album, JAMZ, seems to be star-studded. After giving fans a taste of the album with the King Promise-assisted Labadi, Sarkodie has delighted fans with yet another spoiler.
In a recent social media update, Sarkodie unveiled Jamaican music star Kranium as a feature on his full-length album. The BET award-winning rapper posted a video of his studio recording session with the Jamaican star, referred to as the "Melody God."
From the video, Kranium sings what seems to be the chorus in the native Ghanaian language, Twi. He is captured learning and singing the phrase "Odo fa w'akoma ma me," which translates to "give me your heart, love." With a little guidance from Sarkodie, Kranium repeats his Twi phrase, struggling in some instances.
The song was recorded in a large spacious room with the respected artists, their team members and a sound engineer.
Despite playing a snippet of the song in the video he shared, Sarkodie did not disclose the title of the Kranium-assisted song.
Fans Excited Over Sarkodie and Kranium's Collaboration
kofijamar
Can’t wait for thissss ☝☝
reachghanadotcom
The twi is twiing
kobecurtis1
Heat yom
cehcy1
We can’t wait
kalybos1
We will be matching with #JAMZ
kwame_amoo_
LandLord go make you learn Twi
scy.llah
11:11:2022.. we’re going to experience the new Sarkodie JAM
kukwrldd
This album dier you for drop music videos you swag go go far
