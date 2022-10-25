Internationally recognized Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie is set to release his eighth studio album on November 11, 2022

The full-length project titled 'JAMZ' features the already released King Promise-assisted single titled "Labadi"

Sarkodie has unveiled yet another collaborator on his much-anticipated album, Jamaican superstar Kranium

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sarkodie's eighth studio album, JAMZ, seems to be star-studded. After giving fans a taste of the album with the King Promise-assisted Labadi, Sarkodie has delighted fans with yet another spoiler.

In a recent social media update, Sarkodie unveiled Jamaican music star Kranium as a feature on his full-length album. The BET award-winning rapper posted a video of his studio recording session with the Jamaican star, referred to as the "Melody God."

Sarkodie spotted in the studio with Kranium Photo Source: @sarkodie, @kranium

Source: Instagram

From the video, Kranium sings what seems to be the chorus in the native Ghanaian language, Twi. He is captured learning and singing the phrase "Odo fa w'akoma ma me," which translates to "give me your heart, love." With a little guidance from Sarkodie, Kranium repeats his Twi phrase, struggling in some instances.

The song was recorded in a large spacious room with the respected artists, their team members and a sound engineer.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Despite playing a snippet of the song in the video he shared, Sarkodie did not disclose the title of the Kranium-assisted song.

Fans Excited Over Sarkodie and Kranium's Collaboration

kofijamar

Can’t wait for thissss ☝☝

reachghanadotcom

The twi is twiing

kobecurtis1

Heat yom

cehcy1

We can’t wait

kalybos1

We will be matching with #JAMZ

kwame_amoo_

LandLord go make you learn Twi

scy.llah

11:11:2022.. we’re going to experience the new Sarkodie JAM

kukwrldd

This album dier you for drop music videos you swag go go far

Sarkodie: Rapper Spends Quality Time with his Look-alike Son In Videos; Fans Go Gaga: "Beautiful Boy

In other Sarkodie-related news, the Ghanain rapper was captured spending time with his son Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr. He shared videos of his father-son moment on his Instagram stories.

In the videos circulated online, Sarkodie and Michael Jr. were in what seems like a restaurant as Sarkodie taught his son how to use chopsticks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh