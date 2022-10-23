Celebrated rapper Sarkodie has spent quality time with his son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr

The father-son duo was captured in videos sporting trendy outfits at an unclosed location as they enjoyed themselves and created lasting memories

While some fans observed that the youngster looks like his father, others gushed over his cute look

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, known in entertainment circles as Sarkodie, has been spending quality time with his son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr.

The Labadi hit crooner was filmed recently enjoying time with his son in videos making the rounds online since Saturday, October 22.

The rapper and his son were captured playing with what appears to be Chinese chopsticks during their outing.

Photos of Sarkodie and his son Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr. Credit: nkonkonsa/ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Rapper and his son play with chopsticks

In the clips spotted by YEN.com.gh, Sarkodie sported a simple white T-shirt teamed with matching trousers and trendy footwear. He added a wristwatch for the occasion.

The youngster, on the other hand, rocked a top over a white inner outfit with no accessories to match. He looked happy as he spent time with his father.

The rapper's son was captured in another video sitting alone on a couch as he played with the chopsticks.

Fans of the father-son duo trooped to the comment areas of the videos shared to Ghkwaku and Nkonkonsa to react. While some observed that the youngster looks like his father, others gushed over his cute look.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How fans gushed over father-son duo

Maysingmassage posted:

Sarkodie mogya ano y3 den; abofra no faa )papa ti paa.

Miss_porsh replied:

@maysingmassage I was about to say that.

Adwoa_becks_tilter added:

Beautiful boy.

Adoma_khadija reacted:

When are you showing yours to us second one is even on the way coming.

Mercy_nadie reacted:

Kids grow fast these days.

Senyobotchie

Thought that was Don little for a minute.

Source: YEN.com.gh