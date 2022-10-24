Hallie Sumney is a Canadian-born Ghanaian actress currently starring in Akwaaba Magic's Co Habits series

The actress and television personality held a party to celebrate her having 1 million followers on Instagram

Videos of her lavish party stirred reactions from social media users, who were surprised at the reason for her party

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Canadian-born Ghanaian actress Hailliote Sumney, known in showbiz as Hallie Sumney has caused a stir online. The former 4Syte television personality surprised netizens when videos of a lavish party she threw hit the internet.

At first glance, Haille's party seemed like a normal party and celebrity hangout until social media users discovered the reason for the party. The party was held to celebrate the actress attaining one million followers on her Instagram account.

Hallie Sumney throws party to celebrate 1 million followers on Instagram Photo Source: @alchemy_gh

Source: Instagram

The party was held in a plush nightclub in Dzowurlu with stars such as James Gardiner and Fiifi Coleman in attendance. The night featured the cutting of an Instagram-themed cake with a '1M' candle and the spinning of hot Ghanaian tunes by the DJ.

Hallie Sumney is known to have hosted 4Syte TV's BET Awards red carpet, where she interviewed Boris Kodjoe, Michael Blackson, and other stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Netizens Shocked At Hallie Sunmey's Instagram Followers Party

_.fazza_._

Eiii na so una Dey do for here , una get money Dey celebrate instagram followers all ???

pero_brian

1M followers we Dey do paatywanna minds nuh correct still

joelbaah25

People craze ooo since when this start. Hmmmm

nana_kwame_greatness_5

Let get her account hacked

yakutatul_farida

Money is sweet.

joelbaah25

1m followers ein party this den if u catch 5m to 10m di33 2 weeks festival . marry this type of a woman

Cedi Depreciation: Yvonne Nelson, Nana Aba Anamoah, Efia Odo, And 3 Other Stars Lash Out at Government

In other celebrity news, YEN.com.gh reported on popular Ghanaian personalities such as Nana Aba Anamoah, Efia Odo, Yvonne Nelson, and others lamenting the country's economic state and high cost of living following the Cedi depreciation against the Dollar.

These stars called President Nana Akufo-Addo and the government out while expressing concern for low-income people.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh