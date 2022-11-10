Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has broken his silence on fans' calls to have him perform at the O2 Arena in London

The internationally recognized rapper has told fans he will headline a show at the O2 Arena at his own pace

His comments have sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaian music lovers, with some claiming he is scared

JAMZ season is finally here, and Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has begun his media tour to promote the album. The rap star, known in private circles as Michael Owusu Addo, caught up with media personality Jay Foley, touching on different topics.

During his interview, Sarkodie gave an official response to calls from fans to stage a show at the O2 Arena (London) and the Mardison Square Garden (New York).

Why Sarkodie Won't Perform At The O2 Arena Now

Sarkodie stated he was unperturbed by the pressure and has plans of holding a concert in the international acclaimed venues when he feels it's the right time.

If you know Sarkodie, I don't go by anybody's time.

He added;

When I started setting shows in London and America, it was because it was about time I did.

To explain how firm he is in his decisions, Sarkodie recounted the reactions to him rapping in Twi and said;

I started rapping in Twi, people did not believe. I'm a very stubborn guy, I still did it and I was able to get BET Best International Flow.

He silenced fans by claiming there were delusional and have no expertise knowledge on such things. Sarkodie ended his statement by assuring fans he will perform at the O2 Arena but at his pace.

Fans React To Sarkodie's Comments About Performing At The O2 Arena

ha.keem79

See why Ghana music be someways…how on earth as an artist cos now you have money so you don’t think of your fan who really made you who you’re today smh na why Nigeria music will always pass Ghana at any given time and that’s forever sad truth

sheriffakatah

Good one #nopressure

kwamezack_

Hahah is he scared

bukeop175

REMA, FIREBOY, ASAKE....will sold out 02 ARENA before SARKODIE or any Ghanaian artist’s... Ghana don’t have the support to fill the 02 ARENA!!

_rapmessiah_

LAND LORD

