Ghanaian Dancehall Artiste, Stonebwoy has revealed that he and Sarkodie are back on talking terms after almost two years

About two years ago, the artistes became enemies after an argument ensued between Stonebwoy and Sarkodie's Manager, Angel

Fans of the duo have reacted to the clarification of their relationship since fans have been pushing for a song from the duo to signify their unity

Ghanaian Dancehall Artiste, Stonebwoy has disclosed that he is currently on talking terms with Ghanaian Rapper, Sarkodie after an incident ensued between the duo back in 2020.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, he said:

We be cool ooo. Right now dier we be cool. As far as I'm concerned, wahala no dey. We dey chill.

Commenting a viral video of the duo shaking hands and giving each other a warm hug in public, Stonebwoy clarified that the brief conversation they had in that video was a personal vibe they had.

the discussion dier ebe internal artiste to artiste discussion. It was quick vibe. It's not everything that we can say. But if you see the demeanor, you would know it was something patupatu man vibe. I won't lie to you. Serious vibe.

According to the 'Therapy' crooner:

I've never really had anything against him or against anybody. Just that situations come up.

This comes after an altercation ensued between Sarkodie's Manager Angel and Stonebwoy prior to the Black Love Concert in 2020.

In an interview, Sarkodie hinted that Stonebwoy did hit his manager during the confrontation. He said he was disappointed Stonebwoy resorted to fist fight to resolve an issue which subsequently injured Angel.

A video of Angel with a bandage on his eye went viral after Stonebwoy had allegedly hit him. Their argument was said to be over a parking spot at the rehearsal grounds of the Black Love Concert where the Dancehall artiste was set to perform.

After the incident, the Ghanaian Dancehall musician blocked Sarkodie on Instagram, even though the rapper didn't follow suit with the same gesture.

Stonebwoy justified his move saying that he could not pretend to be in good terms with Sarkodie for the sake of social media while in real life it's the contrary.

In a snap chat post he made that has been sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy said it is good to block, delete, and unfollow such people in other to make one’s life much easier.

