Sarkodie has spoken up about his feature with Black Sherif and denied claims that he rides on the fame of trending artists

According to Sarkodie, he did not reach out to Black Sherif to be on the JAMZ album and mentioned that Blacko reached out first

The rapper was not pleased with the misconception people had about him and squashed the rumors

Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has released his latest album, JAMZ.

Source: Instagram

One of the most talked about features on the album is the one with Black Sherif. The superstar, who hails from Konongo Zongo, features on the song Country Side which sparked discussions on social media that Sarkodie likes to ride on the fame of trending new artists.

In an interview, Sarkodie, however, squashed the rumors and said the idea that he likes to ride on the waves of new artists is a misconception since he does not even reach out to most of the artists that he has features with.

The Labidi hitmaker said, rather, the artists reach out to him to be on his songs. He mentioned that while wrapping up his JAMZ album, Black Sherif reached out to him last minute to be on the project.

Sarkodie did not seem too pleased with the idea of him leaching off the fame of new acts and mentioned that people only say these things because they do not understand why he has been relevant for so long and try to find reasons behind his success and longevity. Fans React To Srakodie's Comments

_legacy19 said:

I think sarkodie shouldn’t have said this either you link him up or he did ….chaley don’t do that as you did with Ace hood long time ago

Kwadee Onipanye TV also said:

He can't use Blanko one to cover that he don't jump on incoming artist. Why breaking Blacko only but not other artists. He use to jump. Make us think

Source: YEN.com.gh