Shatta Wale has agreed to collaborate with Ghanaian hiplife sensation Kwame Yogot for the first time

The youngster, who describes Shatta Wale as his idol, wanted to feature on a remix of his new song 'Abele'

YEN.com.gh spoke to entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh ahead of the artists' first-time collab

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has replied to a recent post, expressing his readiness to collaborate with Kwame Yogot.

Kwame Yogot has been very vocal about his admiration for Shatta Wale, whom he idolises and describes as a role model.

His Shatta Wale link-up has earned him significant traction online as fans shared anticipation for his upcoming release.

Kwame Yogot is hyping his upcoming collab with Shatta Wale. Photo source: Facebook/KwameYogot, Facebook/ShattaWale

Shatta Wale finally looks Kwame Yogot's way

According to Kwame Yogot, Shatta Wale's story and journey to the top are similar to his. In a recent interview, he said:

"He was doing music, stopped and came back. That was me, too. I was in Tema making music, but wasn't getting what I wanted. I went to my hometown to start a pub business and other businesses, which became successful."

The musician said his big break, Biibi Be Si, was inspired by Shatta Wale's Bojor and believes their collaboration will be successful.

In a recent post, the hitmaker confirmed that Shatta Wale would be featured in the remix of his new song Abele with Ras Kuuku.

Kwame Yogot, co-signed by top music industry players, including the legendary producer Hammer, said the song had a street vibe that matched Shatta Wale's energy.

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh about the frenzy carrying Kwame Yogot's new song, entertainment analyst and talent manager Yaw Boadu-Ayeboah said:

"Not many people will get a verse from a powerhouse like Shatta Wale. Kwame Yogot is allowed to milk it anyhow he wants. He is one of the several rising artistes who have done a lot of groundwork and proven himself to many active music listeners. The collab is a testament of his perseverance. Already he has created anticipation and that is a good sign. He needs to leverage on that and push the music."

Kame Yogot barks at Kuami Eugene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Yogot had accused Kuami Eugene of song theft after the latter released Canopy.

The controversy erupted after King Promise's lookalike, Robest Music, alleged that the song belonged to Kwame Yogot.

Robest Music claimed that during his stay with Yogot, he had access to the rapper's unreleased songs, including Canopy.

