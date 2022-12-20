'Buga' hitmaker Kizz Daniel has had to postpone his concert in Ghana which was set to happen on December 23, 2022

Organisers of the show have issued a statement detailing reasons why the much-anticipated concert had to be postponed

The news has gotten the internet buzzing as many Ghanaians take to social media to express their views

Nigerian musician Kizz Daniel's show which was slated for December 23, 2022, has been cancelled and postponed to a much later date.

According to the organisers of the event, Pepperdem Worldwide Entertainment and Play Network Africa, the cancellation is due to circumstances which were beyond their control.

They then hinted that a later date will be announced. However, no details were shared on ravers who have already bought their tickets for the much-anticipated show.

Per reports, it has been alleged that the cancellation comes at the back of his fellow Nigerian musician Wizkid's show where he failed to perform due to low patronage at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghanaians speak after Kizz Daniel announces the cancellation of his much-anticipated concert

belindadzattah commented:

Ghana make hot

chinx_sola remarked:

Now we are loving wana own

iameuyu stated:

Well done Ghana!!!

peaceonuoha__ remarked:

Right now our eye open We will start coming to your shows only if you people start to appreciate our music as well

chizzlebae stated:

Omo the dollar is dollaring usWe make hotter than water But still Rapperholic no shaking

cassandradwumah remarked:

We are going to Bhim concert

tracyboat1984 commented:

He isn't gonna show up anyways.

kwametoaker said:

Imagine Wizkid who rarely misses shows doing this to Ghana. And now Kizz Daniel who’s known internationally for missing his shows… u think say Ghana ppl Gyimi like that to allow him to trick us ‍♂️ ( for here ??? )

Kizz Daniel Explains Why He Used Ghanaian Catchphrase 'Odo' In Latest Hit 'Cough'

YEN.com.gh previously reported that multiple award-winning Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has released another banger called ‘Cough (Odo)’ and it is one of the hottest and trending songs currently.

After naming the song after a popular Ghanaian catchphrase used in wooing someone one is affectionate about, he has finally come out to explain why he used 'odo' as the theme of the song.

In a recent interview with JoyFM's Lexis Bill on Drivetime on Joy, he explained that his decision to go in for a Twi word ‘Odo’ meaning ‘love’, stemmed from the realisation of how much love Ghanaians showed his hit song, ‘Buga’.

Source: YEN.com.gh