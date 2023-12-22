Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif held his concert dubbed Zaama Disco at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra, on the night of December 21, 2023

A video of a large crowd overpowering security and getting into the venue without having their tickets checked has gone viral on social media

Many people were concerned why security was not beefed up at the checkpoint as they were worried about the safety of people and their gadgets

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif sold out his Zaama Disco Concert as it saw large crowds of ravers throng the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra, on December 21, 2023.

Crowd break through security at Zaama Disco concert

A large crowd waiting in anticipation to get their tickets checked could no longer wait in the queue as they overpowered security officers at the checkpoint and rushed into La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

Black Sherif's Zaama Disco concert was filled with many ravers who were eager to see their icon take up the stage and party hard throughout the night.

Video of a large crowd at Black Sherif's Zaama Disco Concert.

Ghanaians react to a video of a large crowd breaking through security at Black Sherif's Zaama Disco concert

Many people wondered why Black Sherif's team did not beef up security at the checkup point of the Zaama Disco concert. Many were disappointed that such an incident took place after watching the video.

Below are some of the thoughts from Ghanaians:

ohene_fiifi_ said:

Did anyone see the akwashey boys

lil_jerry_j said:

If there were police officers were around it wouldn’t be like this. Let's see how Stonebwoy’s own will go

evets_lovet said:

An Outing that will give me body pains and headache later … can never be me mede B3da naked with ac passing my things ‍♀️

dacosta_jonas_ said:

Reminds me of last year Afronation . Same steez .. las las dem open gate for all wey dem end the show

_destiny_gyan said:

Not all will be coming home with their phones

mr_realer69 said:

The people hold demma phone tight dey tear me

eyesugur_ said:

The thieves buy the tickets pass squad wey want actually come

okyeame_lipton said:

This’s the last thing I will do ….‍♂️Thank God I’m not a hard fan to any musician

Black Sherif's cropped hoodie with spikes causes stir at Zaama Disco Concert

YEN.com.gh reported that multiple award-winning rapper Black Sherif got the internet buzzing with the outfit he wore for his entry performance at his headline Zaama Disco Concert.

The Oh No Crooner wore a cropped hoodie with spikes around the hood and a pair of oversized trousers and boots. Many admired his stagecraft and applauded him in the comments.

