Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa, the 33-year-old young man who allegedly stole American rapper Meek Mill's iPhone granted bail

According to the court, he was granted a GH¢15k bail with two sureties and they have to be public servants as part of the bail conditions

Meanwhile, the young man who works as a scrap dealer would reappear before the court on February 6, 2023, as he still faces stealing charges

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa, the young man who allegedly stole American rapper Meek Mill's iPhone 14 Pro Max has officially been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Nuhu Sule was granted bail for allegedly stealing Meek Mill's iPhone. Photo Source: @GhPoliceService @joynewsontv

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, he was granted a bail worth GH¢15,000 with two sureties and with him still facing stealing charges, he will reappear on February 6, 2023.

The court was presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah, and he stated that the sureties must be public servants as part of the bail conditions.

The young man who is said to be 33 years old and a scrap dealer by profession, allegedly stole the rapper's iPhone on December 29, 2022, the night of Day 1 of the Afro Nation Concert.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Police arrest young man who stole Meek Mill's iPhone

Meanwhile, the police arrested the suspect Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa on Friday, December 30, 2022, at his hideout in Accra.

The police also mentioned in a statement that they were able to retrieve Meek Mill's iPhone as well from the suspect.

After the arrest, the Service stated that the suspect would go through the due process of the law.

However, the American rapper, after knowing about the arrest, hinted that he did not want anyone going to jail because of an iPhone.

Meek Mill: Accused Person Who Stole US Rapper's Phone Appears Before Court; Pleads Not Guilty

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the prime suspect in Meek Mill's phone theft case, Nuhu Sule, made an appearance before an Accra Circuit Court on 4th January 2022 for the first time.

The young man was arrested on 30th December 2022, for stealing the US rapper's iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Meek Mill took to his Instagram story on the dawn of 30th December 2022 to report his phone stolen. The phone was reported to have been picked up when Meek made his way through a large crowd to get to the Afro Nation stage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh