Shatta Wale’s former manager has been fined GH¢48k by an Accra Circuit Court

Bulldog was accused of threatening President Nana Akufo-Addo over the Menzgold saga

The popular artiste manager who is known for his controversial commentary on topical issues was charged with offensive conduct to the breach of the peace

Shatta Wale’s former manager, Nana Asiamah Hanson has been fined GH¢48,000 by an Accra Circuit Court.

The controversial entertainment personality was handed the fine after he was found guilty of threatening President Nana Akufo-Addo in connection with the Menzgold saga.

L-R: Shatta Wale's former Manager Bulldog and President Nana Akufo-Addo Image Credit: @Suarez.Studioss

Bulldog Arraigned Before Accra Circuit Court For Threatening President Akufo-Addo

Bulldog was arraigned before the court in 2021 after he indicated that the president will not complete his term of office if he failed to pay Menzgold customers.

The well-known artist manager was then accused of disturbing the peace and unpleasant conduct.

Court Finds Bulldog Guilty Of Threatening Akufo-Addo Over Menzgold Saga

Bulldog pleaded not guilty to the charge and maintained his innocence throughout the two-year trial by stating he never intended to threaten the president.

According to him, he only appealed to the President to intervene in the interest of customers of the defunct gold dealership company.

Justice Evelyn Asamoah, the presiding judge, stated in her decision that the statement was not an appeal and as a result, she sentenced the defendant to pay a GH48,000 fine or, in default, to serve 40 days in jail.

Bulldog: Shatta Wale's Man Arrested For Threatening Akufo-Addo On McBrown's Show Over Menzgold

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that agents from the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), formerly known as the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) reportedly arrested Bulldog on Monday, January 11, 2021.

In connection with his threatening remarks concerning President Nana Akufo-Addo on Nana Ama McBrown's United Showbiz on UTV on January 9, 2021, Bulldog was arrested by the operatives.

Rex Omar, a legend in the Highlife music genre, verified the arrest and stated that according to his information, several men from the presidency went to arrest Bulldog and dump him at the BNI.

