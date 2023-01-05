Meek Mill's phone theft case still stirs more drama as the arrested suspect, Nuhu Sule, appeared before an Accra Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty

The Madina-based suspect charged with stealing Meek Mill's iPhone 14 Pro Max defended himself in court on 4th January 2022

Meek Mill reported his device stolen after the Afro Nation Concert on 29th December 2022 and it was later retrieved

The prime suspect in Meek Mill's phone theft case, Nuhu Sule, made an appearance before an Accra Circuit Court on 4th January 2022 for the first time, after being arrested on 30th December 2022, for stealing the US rapper's iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The 33-year-old who is a scrap dealer by profession allegedly stole Meek Mill's phone on 29th December 2022, the night of the Afro Nation Concert.

Meek Mill took to his Instagram story on the dawn of 30th December 2022 to report his phone stolen. The phone is reported to have been picked up when Meek made his way through a large crowd to get to the Afro Nation stage.

The Swift Response From The Police

Upon reporting that his mobile device had been stolen, stringent efforts were made by the police and other concerned persons to retrieve Meek's phone. Intelligence reportedly led the police to Nuhu Sule's residence in Madina where the device was found.

The phone was then retrieved and returned to Meek Mill. Nadia Adongo Musah, DmDeputy Director of Diaspora Affairs met Meek and presented him with the device on 31st December 2022. He thanked Ghanaians and everyone who made it possible to get his phone back.

Nuhu Sule Pleads Not Guilty

The suspect however claims he did not commit the crime. The defence council prayed the court to grant Sule bail because he had a fixed place of abode, and he had sureties present in court to execute his bail.

He was however deemed a flight risk and denied bail. He is expected to reappear before the court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah on January 17.

Meek Mill Gives Hint At Buying A Mansion In Ghana: "I Am Grabbing A House In Ghana For Sure"

In other news, famous American rapper Meek Mill has made headlines on social media for coming to Ghana for the 2022 Afro Nation Ghana festival.

Several videos captured him cruising through the streets of Accra on a bike along with several other bikers.

The rapper showed excitement about his stay in Ghana and posted on his Instagram Story that he would definitely acquire a house in Ghana.

