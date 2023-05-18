Ghanaian actress and social media sensation Sheena Gakpe has celebrated her curves by showing off her dance moves in video

She captured herself dancing to the song Conflits by Madabum on Twitter

Her clip garnered over 38,000 views, more than 500 likes, and 18 quote tweets from netizens who admired her routines

Ghanaian actress and social media star Sheena Gakpe flaunted her curvy figure by sharing a video of herself dancing in a skin-tight top and ripped jeans.

The entertainer revealed her killer curves in the tight ensemble as she danced to the song Conflits by Madabum on Twitter.

Sheena Gakpe flaunts her curvy figure

The vivacious actress flaunted her natural assets and sartorial selection in the footage seen by YEN.com.gh.

Sheena Gakpe slays in tight ripped jeans as she dances in adorable video. Photo credit: @SheenaGakpe.

Source: Twitter

Sharing the footage on her platform, where she has amassed a following of more than 26,000, she said, ''I need some dancing lessons, tbh.''

In the footage that showcased her stunning form, Sheena Gakpe's moved effortlessly in her ensemble. At the time of this report, the video had over 38,000 views and many comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over Sheena Gakpe

@kofi_smooth claimed:

Surgery.

@SheenaGakpe replied:

Huge compliment since it’s not.

@kofi_smooth posted:

And your husband is watching this on social media?

@Kofi_Citizenn said:

I once danced with Michael Jackson. I can teach you for free.

@MglgRichie commented:

Eiii, Ayigbe Toffee come home.

@NanaPhill added:

I can cook and clean.

@prince_movich wrote:

Let me teach, but I will stand behind you so you can concentrate well.

@AdamaIb31018193 stated:

I will chop dis nyash and see how it is.

@eltazonero remarked:

I've been into Black African women so much lately, even though I'm a White Latino guy.

@SheenaGakpe replied:

No harm in that. It’s a free world.

@23paymentt posted:

Come home.

@favour8574 noted:

Nice. You can dance; why are you still looking for someone to teach you?

@FrankNii commented:

I hail your beauty. You're a slayer.

