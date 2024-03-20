Rapper MEdikal and his bestfriend who is also an internationally known dancehall music Shatta Wale, displayed beautiful bromance in a video

In the video, the two musicians were seen flaunting bundles of cedi and dollar notes as they bragged about their wealth

The video caused a frenzy on social media as many criticised their actions

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal caused a frenzy on social media when they flaunted bundles of cedi and dollar notes.

Shatta Wale and Medikal flaunt cash. Image Credit: @shattawalenima and @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale and Medikal put bundles of cash on display

In the intro of the video, Shatta Wale called on naysayers who claimed he was not wealthy, and he challenged them to mention the names of Ghanaian musicians who are wealthier than him.

He carried bundles of GH¢200 notes with extra cedi notes released from the bundle, which he sprayed in the air.

"We get money. Forget," Shatta Wale repeated several times in the video.

Medikal was seen hugging him and showering Shatta Wale with $100 notes while the latter spoke about how much money he has and the luxury cars he owns.

Below is a video of SHatta Wale and Medikal flaunting bundles of GH¢200 notes and $100 notes.

Reactions as Shatta Wale and Medikal brag about their wealth

The video caused a stir on social media as many people shared their views, below are some of them:

sparklescreationz said:

Majesty school fees matter How far?

riichiie_stackz said:

I’m a nobody I can show u more money than this.. I repeat I’m a nobody

ruthsarfokantanka1 said:

When GRA calls you, you will tell us the truth

frederickbrown55 said:

By now Criss Waddle dey laugh u guys

de_ree_ said:

Who is picking the money after the video btw?

samtheroyalty said:

So when they finish the video, will they pick up the money back?

lavoej said:

Keep on disgracing yourself

freshericluv said:

Settle ur mother first Naneama ,always bragging, go settle ur mother

"Sweet bromance": Medikal lights up Sarkodie's cigar on 'We Made it' video set

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rappers Medikal and Sarkodie were spotted on set shooting the music video for their song 'We Made It'.

They displayed beautiful bromance as Medikal was seen lighting up Sarkodie's cigar in a video.

The video excited many of their fans as they shared their anticipation for the release date of the music video.

Source: YEN.com.gh