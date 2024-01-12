Diana Hamilton is preparing to kick-start 2024 with a new collaboration featuring Mercy Chinwo

This will be the Ghanaian artiste's first cross-border collaboration featuring a Nigerian gospel artiste

The gospel musician's explosive fans have shared their anticipation for the song

Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Hamilton is set to release her first single of the year on January 15, 2024.

Yesterday, January 11, 2024, the gospel star announced her upcoming collaboration with Nigerian songstress, Mercy Chinwo.

The announcement excited scores of Diana Hamilton fans who were eager to get a new release after almost a year since the musician's last record, Say Amen.

Diana Hamilton announces collab with Mercy Chinwo Photo source: Instagram/MercyChinwo, Facebook/DianaAntwiHamilton

Diana Hamilton and Mercy Chinwo collaborate for the first time

Diana Hamilton has five collaborations to her credit including, Grace which picked up the album of the year at the recently held Praise Achievement Awards.

Most of Diana Hamilton's songs released throughout her career spanning close to a decade have been without guest features.

Her upcoming release will be the first time she is working with a Nigerian artiste and her first major collaboration in her entire career.

According to Mercy Chinwo, working on the upcoming single with the decorated Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Hamilton is the lord's doing, she posted on Instagram.

Netizens react to Diana Hamilton and Mercy Chinwo

YEN.com.gj gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Diana Hamilton's upcoming release with Mercy Chinwo.

lady__suzzie said:

❤️❤️❤️ beautiful energy from both sides as well

evvyyy.a wrote:

The collab we never knew we needed❤️

iamtimakumkum exclaimed:

Can’t wait my two favorites on one song chaiiii❤️❤️❤️❤️

miss_addico remarked:

Woooooowwwww...the collaboration we did know we needed

adjwarh added:

I can’t waitMy two favorites on a songThis year is certainly my year of Glory

Diana Hamilton's husband sings her praise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Hamilton's husband had made a sweltering remark about her wife's character after celebrating their 18th anniversary.

According to Dr Joseph Hamilton, there is nothing about his wife he would like to change.

