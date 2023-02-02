American superstar musician Beyonce has announced a world tour for her latest album, Renaissance

The tour dubbed Renaissance World Tour will kick off in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 with many stops across Europe and North America

Reports have emerged indicating that Beyonce intends to make Ghana one of her stops for the tour and likely the only one in Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

American singer-songwriter Beyonce is considering holding a grand concert in Ghana very soon, YEN.com.gh has learnt.

The concert, if it comes off, will be part of the Break My Soul singer's world tour for her latest album, Renaissance.

According to Metro UK, Beyonce and her team are already in talks exploring the possibility of bringing the tour to Ghana.

Beyonce and her team are reportedly planning a concert in Ghana Photo source: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Beyonce shares details and dates of Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce announced the album tour dubbed Renaissance World Tour in a post on her official Instagram page on Wednesday, February 1. 2023. Her announcement stirred excitement among fans on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Beyonce announced the album tour dubbed Renaissance World Tour in a post on her official Instagram page on Wednesday, February 1. 2023. Her announcement stirred excitement among fans on social media.

A schedule on the singer's official website indicates the tour will kickstart on May 10 in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden. She will follow it up with stops in Brussels, Belgium, Cardiff, Wales, Edinburgh, Scotland, and many other cities through the months of May and June when she will have her final gig in Warsaw, Poland, to end the European leg of the tour.

On July 8, Beyonce will start in North America with a concert at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada before moving to the United States where she will make stops in major cities until the last show on September 27 in New Orleans.

Beyonce coming to Ghana and Africa in 2023?

While there has not been any official communication of Beyonce touring in Africa, specifically Ghana, the Metro UK report indicated that the singer is keen on making that happen.

Quoting insiders, the report stated:

‘These dates only form part of the experience and there are talks to see if a more family-friendly version of her show can be taken to Ghana."

"Live Nation is eager for all of its acts to perform in new markets and would like Bey to spearhead it if they can find the right venue and partners on the ground. She is working closely with Ay Hollywood on choreography and has spent the last year producing the live arrangements for the show," the insiders are quoted to have added.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh