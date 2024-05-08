Ghanaian musician Gyakie has been rated as one of the top performers at Kizz Daniel's Ovo Wembley Arena concert on Monday, May 6, 2024

Gyakie has shared her excitement in a viral video after her captivating performance at the viral event

Some social media users have congratulated the Song Bird for her electrifying stagecraft at the sold-out program

Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong, popularly called Gyakie, nailed her first stadium performance at Kizz Daniel's sold-out concert at the Ovo Wembley Arena in London.

The 24-year-old daughter of legendary Ghanaian musician Nana Acheampong thrilled the audience at the 12,000-capacity stadium with her hit songs from Forever to Rent Free, among others.

Gyakie wore a custom-made white three-piece latex outfit and a long, straight hairstyle while slaying in heavy makeup.

The KNUST graduate accessorised her look with classy silver earrings that matched her long boots.

Gyakie shares her experience after her captivating performance at the Ovo Wembley Arena

In a backstage interview with media personality Adesope, the Song Bird, as her fans affectionately call her, revealed that she was pleased to see the crowd sing her songs word for word.

Ghanaian media personality Andy Dosty has commented on Gyakie'e stunning performance at the Ovo Wembley Arena

