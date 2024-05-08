Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is delighted over the unwavering support he has received from the Ga Mantse as he marks 25 years as Asantehene

In a video, he thanked the Ga Mantse for the support and his decision to attend the upcoming Akwasidae

Many people who commented on the video have showered praises on the Asantehene and the Ga Mantse

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has expressed appreciation to the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, as he marks his 25th anniversary as the Asantehene and occupant of the Golden Stool.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Asantehene, during his birthday thanksgiving service at St.Cyprian's Anglican Cathedral, singled out the Ga Mantse for praise for the massive support shown him over the past few days of the Silver Jubilee celebration.

Otumfuo expressed gratitude over the decision of the Ga Manste attend the upcoming Akwasidae festival.

"You has been since Friday, and he is also going to be present at the Akwasidae festival, in all I say thank you" Otumfuo remarked.

This comes in the wake of a video making rounds online where the Ga Mantse and Asantehene were spotted having a hearty discussion during the birthday thanksgiving service.

The video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Ga Mantse has earned over 1000 likes and eight comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video's comments section congratulated the Asantehene, whereas others also praised the Ga Mantse for his support.

samuel osei commented:

This is the royal man of integrity Nana long live

Isaac Nsakie added:

it's as if they were classmates in class 4 and are now kings

yaw dwarkwaa added:

They are good friends

nanaoteng4 replied:

Kudos Ga Mantse

AlbertAlberta indicated:

God bless our King

