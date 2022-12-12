Is Post Malone gay? All you need to know about the rapper's love life

Austin Richard Post, better known as Post Malone, is an American record producer, singer, rapper, and songwriter popularly known for his diverse vocals. He is highly recognized due to his ability to blend pop, R&B, hip-hop, and trap genres and subgenres. However, despite his big achievements in the music industry, many of his fans are curious about his sexuality. Many of them believe he is either gay or bis*xual. So, is Post Malone gay?

Post Malone performs during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in London, England. Photo: Lorne Thomson

Source: Getty Images

Post Malone debuted as a musician in 2011 and rose to prominence with his lead single White Iverson, which reached the rank of 14 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2015. He also entered into a recording agreement with Republic Records and launched his premiere album Stoney (2016).

Is Post Malone gay in real life?

Many people believe the American singer is queer. Some other individuals speculate that he is gay in particular. Nevertheless, there is no proof to back up these allegations, and the rapper himself has never publicly mentioned anything about these speculations.

He has previously stated that he has a fiancée and has been frequently photographed with various women in the past. As a result, it is safe to conclude that the rapper is straight.

Post Malone's relationship history

Although the American singer has always managed to keep his romantic life out of the public eye, a few of his relations have been in the limelight. The following are some of the ladies with whom the rapper has had romantic relationships.

MLMA (Me Love Me A Lot)

Post Malone attends the American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

In 2020, Malone was rumoured to be dating, I Love Me A Lot, (MLMA) a famous social media influencer, rapper, and fashion designer from Seoul, South Korea.

MLMA triggered the rumours by posting a few photos and videos of herself with the celebrity on her TikTok and Instagram accounts. However, the two have never publicly acknowledged their relationship.

Ashlen Diaz

Ashlen Diaz is a music promoter from the United States widely recognised for her relationship with the renowned rapper Post Malone.

The two are said to have encountered each other in a nightclub and started dating soon after. They decided to make their relationship public in 2015 after appearing on the radio show The Breakfast Club together. They were in a romantic relationship for three years before splitting up in November 2018.

In response to the break-up, the American celebrity said that balancing his celebrity status and personal life was challenging. He stated that it was not easy to strike a balance between devoting his life to music and devoting time to Ashlen.

According to him, it was not easy for him because he needed to get into the studio and make the best music possible, and he was extremely busy at times.

Who is Post Malone's fiancé?

Musical artist Post Malone attends The Stronach Group Chalet at 143rd Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

In May 2022, he announced that he and his girlfriend were expecting their first kid. Although many people believe his fiancée is Jamie, he did not reveal their identity during the interview.

In June 2022, while on The Howard Stern Show, Malone disclosed that he and his fiancée are engaged and have a daughter together. He did not however disclose his daughter’s identity.

FAQs

Who is Post Malone? He is a famous American record producer, singer, rapper, and songwriter. When is Post Malone’s birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 4 July every year. His zodiac sign is Cancer. Who is Post Malone’s wife? The American celebrity is yet to be married, however, he is engaged to his current fiancé and they both have a child together. Is Post Malone gay or bis*xual? He is neither gay nor bis*xual; he is straight. Furthermore, he has never been seen with a male partner. Does Post Malone have kids? He is a father to one daughter. He disclosed that he and his fiancée had a daughter while in an interview on Sirius XM's Howard Stern show. He did not, however, reveal her identity. What is Post Malone’s net worth? His net worth is estimated to be $45 million. He earns his income through his record-producing, singing, rapping, and songwriting career. How tall is Post Malone? He is 6 feet or 182 centimetres tall.

So, is Post Malone gay or bis*xual? The rapper is straight based on his past and current relationships. He has been dating women rather than men. In addition, he is engaged to his fiancée and is a father of one.

