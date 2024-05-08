A video of a Ghanaian cobbler disclosing how much he makes a day from his business has gone viral

The young man who works at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel stated that he makes GH¢500 a day from shining shoes

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some were surprised while others lauded him

A Ghanaian shoemaker who works at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel has left netizens in awe after opening up about how much he makes from his business.

In an interview making rounds on social, he disclosed that he makes an average of GH¢500 per day.

The young Ghanaian man, identified as Joy, previously worked at Makola, where he sold wigs; however, after learning about the vacant position from a brother, he decided to quit his old job and go for it.

He indicated he had worked there for the past two years with his boss, who had been absent during the interview. He further revealed that he charges between GH¢30 to GH¢50 for shining a pair of shoes.

Joy seized the moment to urge Ghanaians never to look down on any business since every job is good once it provides people with their daily bread.

Netizens react to video

The video has since gone viral and has drawn various reactions from netizens. While some praised his works, others were surprised at his daily earnings.

