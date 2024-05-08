Ghanaian musician Efya gave the audience at Kizz Daniel's London concert a run for their money with her amazing performance

The Forgetting Me hitmaker wore a daring outfit and boots to the sold-out concert at London's OVo Arena

Some social media users have commented on Efya's electrifying performance after performing her hit songs

Ghanaian musician Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly called Efya, has proven that she is one of the best female vocalists in Africa after her performance at Ovo Arena Wembley.

The Best In Me hitmaker looked fabulous in a stylish denim jacket and matching pants for her breathtaking performances at Kizz Daniel's concert.

Ghanaian musicians Efya and Gyakie look stylish in daring outfits. Photo credit: @efya_nokturnal

Source: Instagram

Efya wore an elegant curly fringe hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her incredible look while posing with young female musician Gyakie backstage after their performances.

The 37-year-old shared the photos on Instagram with this caption;

Backstage magic at Wembley! Last night’s show was unforgettable—feeling so grateful for these moments and all of you who made it happen. Big love

Check out the photos below;

Gyakie excels at Kizz Daniel's concert at Ovo Arena Wembley

24-year-old Ghanaian musician Gyakie was one of the female musicians who performed at Kizz Daniel's sold-out concert.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Efya's post after her performance at London's Ovo Arena concert

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

speedtrendztv stated:

the MS of Ghana music

mr_nokturnal stated:

My Queen ❤️

Maamektv stated:

Wow

Emefasmith stated:

3rd pic as 1st pic please

Monagucciofficial stated:

Mon Bebe

private_yaw_kanye stated:

Elegance

Ladylykobaapa stated:

My favorite ❤️

Mikeakox stated:

Look

Labukifihtz stated:

Fine fine lady!

Dayadoesalot stated:

You're so beautiful

demoney268 stated:

Am sure yesterday night was hot to you ❤️

believe_da_barber stated:

@efya_nokturnal, you’re the most original ❤

appiah5909 stated:

Beautiful

Weareprayingforimole stated:

our Princess ❤❤❤❤

mjayofficial6 stated:

Love you, Efya

afiabrown_expensivesandra stated:

Afia ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Glitteratieent stated:

Gorgeous

Gyakie Slays In Stylish White Outfit As She Performs At Kizz Daniel's Ovo Wembley Arena Concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Gyakie, one of the major acts for Kizz Daniel's Ovo Wembley Arena event on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Gyakie expressed her pleasure in a viral video following her riveting performance at the viral event.

Some people have praised Song Bird on social media for her incredible stage presence during the sold-out event.

Source: YEN.com.gh