Efya Brings Her A-Game As She Leaves Fans Speechless After Her Performance At London's Ovo Arena
- Ghanaian musician Efya gave the audience at Kizz Daniel's London concert a run for their money with her amazing performance
- The Forgetting Me hitmaker wore a daring outfit and boots to the sold-out concert at London's OVo Arena
- Some social media users have commented on Efya's electrifying performance after performing her hit songs
Ghanaian musician Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly called Efya, has proven that she is one of the best female vocalists in Africa after her performance at Ovo Arena Wembley.
The Best In Me hitmaker looked fabulous in a stylish denim jacket and matching pants for her breathtaking performances at Kizz Daniel's concert.
Efya wore an elegant curly fringe hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her incredible look while posing with young female musician Gyakie backstage after their performances.
Gyakie rated as the best female artist in Ghana after her stunning performance at Kizz Daniel's event in UK
The 37-year-old shared the photos on Instagram with this caption;
Backstage magic at Wembley! Last night’s show was unforgettable—feeling so grateful for these moments and all of you who made it happen. Big love
Check out the photos below;
Gyakie excels at Kizz Daniel's concert at Ovo Arena Wembley
24-year-old Ghanaian musician Gyakie was one of the female musicians who performed at Kizz Daniel's sold-out concert.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Efya's post after her performance at London's Ovo Arena concert
Gyakie Slays In Stylish White Outfit As She Performs At Kizz Daniel's Ovo Wembley Arena Concert
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Gyakie, one of the major acts for Kizz Daniel's Ovo Wembley Arena event on Monday, May 6, 2024.
Gyakie expressed her pleasure in a viral video following her riveting performance at the viral event.
Some people have praised Song Bird on social media for her incredible stage presence during the sold-out event.
Source: YEN.com.gh