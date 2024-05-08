Musician and activist Sister Deborah eulogised her former boyfriend and rapper Medikal after he sold out the O2 Indigo on May 3, 2024

She dropped pictures and videos from their performance and their time backstage, as well as Medikal's feature on BBC

Many admired her maturity, while others talked about how stunning she looked for the event

Sister Deborah, musician and ex-girlfriend of rapper Medikal, has applauded him after he sold out his concert at the O2 Indigo and after famous media network BBC featured him on their website.

Sister Deborah and Medikal at the O2 Indigo in the UK. Image Credit: @sisterdeborah and @amgmedikal

Sister Deborah celebrated Medikal after he sold out his concert in the UK

On her verified Instagram page, Sister Deborah shared pictures and videos of her stage performance on her verified Instagram page with her ex-boyfriend Medikal and backstage at the O2 Indigo.

The carousel post also had a screenshot of Medikal's feature on the BBC about how he brought London to a standstill with his sold-out concert celebrating Ghanaian music.

In the caption, she made reference to a line from Medikal's song Too Risky, which she was featured on.

The Uncle Obama hitmaker also gave the seasoned rapper his flowers. She applauded him for this incredible milestone. She wrote:

I dey live like I dey London. Medikal at indigo o2 ✌

Below is a carousel post that Sister Deborah made on Instagram celebrating MEdikal's milestone in his music career.

Reactions as Sister Deborah celebrates Medikal's major milestone in his music career

Many people talked about how surprised they were to see Sister Deborah on stage with her ex-boyfriend, Medikal.

Others, who are die-hard fans of the African Mermaid, as she is affectionately called, talked about how stunning she looked for the concert.

Below are some of the lovely comments from fans:

moliymusic said:

I love that you were a part of the show.

samiraabdulai02 said:

When maturity and business mind is talking ❤️❤️respect

k_wa_me said:

sister is cooking something

konadu6251 said:

She's so young and more beautiful in person ❤️

official_rashidah said:

At slide two see the beautiful relationship wey fella scatter now that karma is dealing with her people are saying it’s not right

ambitious_afia said:

If BBC has confirmed the too risky couple then we the too risky fans, say Ay3koo. So karmaa front page dey on BBC news. You guys were awesome. Ankasaa.

moda_st.patrick said:

Derby presented herself well at #Medikal's

Sister Derby joined Medikal to perform at the O2 Indigo show, peeps reacted

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Medikal hit a huge milestone in his career by performing in a sold-out concert organised by himself and his team at the O2 Indigo in the UK.

Medikal enlisted the help of top Ghanaian artists to support him. These included Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Efya, and Bisa Kdei, to name a few.

Taking the headlines was when Medikal invited Sister Derby, his ex-lover, to come on stage to perform their hit song Too Risky, and other songs they have together.

