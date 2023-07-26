A self-assured male student of Adisadel College in Ghana has displayed vibrant moves in a TikTok video

He captured himself performing to a vibey song while exhibiting his attention-grabbing motions

The footage gained over 24,000 views and more than 20 comments from netizens, with many complimenting him

A confident male student of Adisadel College in Ghana has shown off his dance moves while donning his school uniform in a video on TikTok.

The young student performed to a vibey tune on campus, where he delivered multiple movements.

Adisadel College male student shows off dance moves. Photo credit: highschoolssociety.

Source: TikTok

Teenage learner exudes confidence

He dances with excitement and intensity like a professional in the footage seen by YEN.com.gh.

While performing, the teenage dancer moved his legs and arms like a true professional. The video received over 20 comments and over 24,000 social media views, with many people expressing admiration for him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Since emerging on social media, peeps have been praiseing the high school performer.

Nada36358 commented:

That's our boy's school can't compete with them simply the best among the bests.

Paul akyen asked User9698142129397 said:

Do you know Andy?

User9698142129397 replied:

I know this guy.

Baeby_gyamfua posted:

Please move to the Western Region school.

Imnot_Chris mentioned:

U mennez come Chemu too herh.

Richlove said:

My school boysSANTAMOGA.

User4014826574961 posted:

Santa dance.

K A Y reacted:

My school senior laurynce.

Man_lyk_jeffrey said:

My dream school.

Amakillbee posted:

Nice moves. Keep it up.

Yaana commented:

You nailed it man. Can you teach me how to dance?

