With her voluptuous figure, a plus-size model celebrated her curves in an exciting video on her TikTok

The_real_liso offers a powerful message to other women by showcasing her waist movements, proving that plus-size is beautiful

She mesmerised netizens with her eye-catching appearance, with many expressing adoration for her attractive appearance and captivating dance

A plus-size model has celebrated her voluptuous figure by flaunting her curves in an exciting video on her TikTok account with over 351,000 followers.

The_real_liso has embraced her size and beauty and is sending a powerful message to other women that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, knowingly or unknowingly.

The_real_liso mesmerises her audience

In a TikTok footage, she displays her voluptuous figure to her followers. She channelled her natural confidence into showing off her grit through dancing.

Plus-size lady with unusual curvy hips shows off moves in TikTok video. Photo credit: the_real_liso.

Source: TikTok

The_real_liso made sure all online eyes were on her when she posted the video showcasing her curvy figure. She flexed her thick waist and curvy hips in an all-black outfit with thin straps.

She entertained with her dancing and eye-catching look, which consisted of hair extensions. The outfit firmly highlighted her curves in the stunning post, which received sweet compliments from online viewers.

Watch the clip below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the views

Horlawumi04 commented:

I wish to meet you ❤️.

Prezii04 said:

Wow, super trop propre cool jador .

AndySeven07 posted:

U so nice real baby Gyal.

Molikilisa361 commented:

Please, can I be your friend.

Decnine_Di Old Gee said:

Full beauty.

Josephchrist970 reacted:

Please, oooh, where are you?

user6240511435233 said:

Beautiful

Samuel obi commented:

Can I know you?

Gideondavid305 said:

Good lawd .

White lion said:

I keep watching this video, wondering if I can stop Please, where is this lady from?

Lee625 posted:

Greetings from the Netherlands.

Perry Myers709 reacted:

What’s up, beautiful?

Slick commented:

Wow, fine body. I must watch this beauty now.

Eugene N Mulunda said:

Endowment .

Be serious asked:

Can we chat on WhatsApp?

Sheriff_7andkids commented:

Hey, pretty please, can I talk to you if possible?

BlackSuperior1 said:

I love all of it. Look so fun and challenging.

Bloodcllooth10 reacted:

She's got it.

Stanleyagbontaen2

Wow, so splendid.

Source: YEN.com.gh