A gorgeous plus-size lady named The Real Liso on TikTok has displayed her charming dance moves in a video

She filmed herself dancing to the song Yahyuppiyah by Uncle Waffles, Justin99, and Tony Duardo

The clip shot at an event has gained over one million views and thousands of comments from netizens who mostly drooled over her

A beautiful plus-size lady known as The Real Liso on TikTok has caused a stir with her curvy figure after sharing a video of herself dancing.

The confident lady grooved to the song Yahyuppiyah by Uncle Waffles, Justin99, and Tony Duardo.

Plus-size lady exudes confidence

The Real Liso showed off her charm by confidently displaying her plus-size physique in the clip. She demonstrated that size is irrelevant when it comes to keeping balance.

Plus-size lady with heavy hips dances in video. Photo credit: the_real_liso.

The young lady wore a one-hand glittering top over a short skirt. She added makeup to her appearance to look flawless for the video.

Since posting the footage, more than 1 million people have seen it. The enthralling clip also received over 1,000 comments and more than 54,000 likes.

Many who thronged the comments area of her post complimented her looks and dance routines.

Watch the video below:

People drool over The Real Liso

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

kakeetomustapha said:

Lovely.

Queenp257 commented:

You are carrying 10 women, nyash chaiiii and am here with flat pin God abeg add mine.

Adebayoyusuf39 mentioned:

I'm visiting the south soon to see and explore.

Javier Arrieche posted:

Perfect beautiful.

Yami_mnguni admired:

Your skirt please.

Edna_garden posted:

OMG, so beautiful. Amazing. .

Doug said:

Yes, you are marvellous and beautiful.

milk mentioned:

Love more of you.

Mashallah commented:

Beautiful.

Danielngwenya255 reacted:

Yooooh, your so beautiful .

Simon Jimmy579 said:

Looking great.

Sammax stated:

See fine body. Perfect body. Men will leave their wives. Herh.

Tinguhe Joevany said:

I want to go to Southern Africa quickly .

Itzterrybaby said:

Love uuuuuuuuuuuu

Brahim commented:

I love you so much, baby.

Danm644 commented:

Wooow, beautiful.

User224122773888 reacted:

Wow, a pretty good job where she's hidden pretty.

User6921842603042onelove said:

Looking beautiful.

Amazing grace commented:

So adorable.

ChefJosh said:

Watching your videos makes me happy.

