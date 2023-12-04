Sarkodie has been mesmerized by a new freestyle over his popular collaboration with Black Sherif

The freestyle was shared online by Schia, a budding female rapper who happens to be the daughter of CK Akonnor

Many netizens impressed by her rap skills appealed to Sarkodie to check and endorse the freestyle

Sarkodie has shared the works of a young female rapper, Schia after she posted her freestyle video online.

Schia who happens to be the daughter of CK Akonnor, ex-Black Stars coach impressed the rapper with her remake of Sarkodie's "Countryside" featuring Black Sherif.

The freestyle video shared online has garnered significant traction as scores of rap music fans heaped praises on her.

Sarkodie cosigns Schia's freestyle Photo Source: Instagram/Sarkodie, Instagram/Schia

Source: Instagram

Schia loses her cool after Sarkodie's co-sign

Sarkodie who is one of Ghana's most successful artistes is known for his continued support towards new talents.

After seeing Schia's Countryside freestyle, Sarkodie reposted the video on his official social media pages, specifically Twitter and Instagram.

Schia who released her debut single this year, about Sarkodie's gesture online admitting that it made her cry.

She also opened up about reaching out to Sarkodie and how the rapper urged her to be confident in her craft.

Considering Sarkodie's massive following online, many fans are hopeful of Schia's meteoric rise in Ghana's music industry soon after Sarkodie's co-sign.

In an exclusive chat with music journalist, Gabriel Myers Hansen, he admitted that the Ghanaian music scene doesn't have enough female hip Hop rappers, therefore Sarkodie's gesture deserves applause and should be emulated by others.

Netizens react to Schia's Countryside freestyle

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they applauded Sarkodie for co-signing Schia.

@SarkBaKwaku1 said:

He knows the road very well. Follow him and u will be great

@kwadwo_piano1 wrote:

Sometimes it's good you for challenge yourself.

@dj_backyard exclaimed:

Herh! I’m short for words but I love you

@EiiScanty remarked:

nah this dey slap hard

@ImaMegamind added:

Lanlord for a reason

CK Akonnor causes stir with her high-end photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh zeroed in on the high-end fashion sense of CK Akonnor's daughter, Schia and her relationship with her father.

The law graduate caused a lot of frenzy online as she flaunted her flawless skin, well-defined brows and bold lipstick looks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh