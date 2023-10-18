Coach CK Akonnor's gorgeous daughter Natasha is among the budding musicians with high fashion sense

The law graduate loves to flaunt her flawless skin in effortlessly chic revealing two-piece outfits

The style influencer is always spotted in a smooth makeup with well defined brows and bold lipsticks

Nastasha Akonnor, the daughter of former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor never cease to amaze her fans as she flaunts her smooth in smoking hot outfits.

Coach CK Akonnor and her daughter Natasha look classy in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @naaqueyki.

The intelligent Law graduate and budding musician has a high fashion sense for skimpy outfits and glamourous while showing off her singing prowess in her social media videos.

CK Akonnor's daughter slays in a black outfit

Natasha Akonnor looked sassy in a black crop top and short black skirt styled with a black jacket with black and white strips.

CK Akonnor's daughter rocks a pink bow tie top and denim jeans

Ghanaian style influencer Natasha Akonnor wore a sleeveless pink bow tie top showing off her midriff that she paired with high-waisted denim jeans and matching blue designer bag.

CK Akonnor's daughter graduates with 3.6 GPA

Natasha Akonnor looked regal in two-piece brocade top and pleated short for her graduation ceremony.

She looked gorgeous in the custom-made dress while slaying gold jewellery set to match her gold mules.

CK Akonnor's daughter looks classy in a crisis cross outfit

Natasha Akonnor looked like a supermodel in a spaghetti strap floral top and matching shorts with skirt overlay. She opted for long frontal curvy hairstyle as she flaunted her toned legs.

CK Akonnor and her daughter spend time together

Former Ghanaian international player Charles Kwabla Akonnor popularly called CK Akonnor wore a long-sleeve as he spent quality time with his family.

CK Akonnor's daughter flaunts her cleavage

Natasha Akonnor looked sassy in a beautiful dress showing her cleavage as recorded this jaw-dropping video.

CK Akonnor's daughter rocks blue swimwear

The rising star Natasha Akonnor looked fabulous in a two-tone swimwear and designer sunglasses.

