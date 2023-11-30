Amerado's latest song "Kweku Ananse" continues to grow among his numerous fans worldwide

Today, the rapper has collaborated with the dashing runner-up of the just-ended Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant

Their hilarious entry into the challenge has left many fans in awe, as they shared they weighed in on the duo's chemistry

Ghanaian rapper, Amerado and Asiedua of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2022 fame have teamed up for an entry into the ongoing Kweku Ananse Challenge.

Amerado started this challenge with the release of his latest smash hit record "Kweku Ananse".

The video posted online has attracted thousands of viewers who couldn't help but admire the duo's hilarious mannerisms and dance moves.

Amerado and Asiedua attempt "Kweku Ananse" challenge Photo source: Instagram/AsieduaAfanyi, Instagram/Amerado

Asiedua's oversized shoes get fans talking

While they sang the infectious lyrics Amerado's "Kwaku Ananse" together, most fans took notice of Asiedua's oversized shoes.

The props intentionally used by the GMB 2022 second runner-up to get the attention of viewers succeeded as fans commended Asiedua for her funny personality even during the 15th season of the beauty contest last year.

Most people loved the video as they compared the video to previous versions published by Amerado. Others shared their thoughts on the choice of shoes used by Asiedua.

Netizens react to Amerado's new collaboration with Asiedua

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they showed their dancing moves in their new video.

efua_cutie asked:

Is that the shoe @amerado_burner was talking about?? Ow then it’s true it won’t fit me, @asieduagmb22 na shoe yi nso err

_mrmiles_ exclaimed:

Your abusuapanin has been looking for this shoe the whole week not knowing you’re the one gatekeeping the shoe

solange_shimwe quizzed:

Why those shoes tho

ohemaa3904 said:

Asieduaa am in love with your shoe

rit.aokyere remarked:

Kwabena this one de3 woboai can even dance pass you

lamisigmb added:

Like mother like daughter ❤️❤️. I do worst

Amerado mesmerises his lecturer and classmates with performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Amerado performing in front of his class at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Reports indicate that the rapper's lecturer who is a fan challenged him to sing his latest song "Kwesu Ananse" which has fast become a fan favourite.

