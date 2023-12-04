A video of Sarkodie snubbing Sefa as she attempted to grind him on stage has taken over social media

The two Ghanaian musicians were performing at Sarkodie's This Is Tema concert on Saturday, December 2, 2033

Many people commented on Sarkodie's composure, while others mentioned other Ghanaian musicians who will willingly grind Sefa on stage

Singer Sefa has had many critics come for her after a video of her attempting to grind rapper Sarkodie proved futile.

Sarkodie and Sefa at This Is Tema Festival. Image Credit: @sarkodie, @s3fa_gh and @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie snubs Sefa as she tries to grind him

At Sarkodie's 2023 edition of his This Is Tema concert, many Ghanaian musicians mounted the stage to thrill partygoers with their hit songs.

One of them was Black Avenue Muzik signee Sefa who performed her song, Fever, which features Sarkodie.

While performing the song and the crowd sang along at the top of their voices, Sefa bent over, hoping to grind the Country Side hitmaker.

But the rapper moved aside and smiled, which caused a stir in social media when the video was shared.

Video of Sefa attempting to grind Sarkodie at the This Is Tema concert.

Ghanaians react as Sefa attempts to grind Sarkodie

Many people admired Sarkodie's actions when he moved backwards when Sefa attempted to grind him on stage.

Others also mentioned other Ghanaian artistes who would have willingly grinded Sefa on stage.

one_major_11 said:

He doesn't want another book to host his name

im__cjay said:

Sark be bad guy edey do loves lowkey

bhimbhoclaht said:

If ebe Shatta or Drew aa nka dem comot dross

loviaaa.__ said:

I never knew Sefa got nyash like that oo

kanawu00 said:

Smart man. That’s why I just love this man

moni_god_10 said:

Dude no wan be a Cast in a book again

bigstepper000 said:

I am not Sefa loading soon

Sarkodie lashes out at fans for demanding more songs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie asked his fans why they were unhappy and demanded he release more songs.

He asked them what they were using all the many songs he had released to do and was saddened that they were not praising him enough.

His fans mentioned some of their favourite songs and how they affected their mood, while others also asked him why he was hoarding the songs.

