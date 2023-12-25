Actress Fella Makafui and singer Wendy Shay put up sizzling moves as they danced at singer Efya's Live Concert

The pair looked stunning in their sartorial selections at the AICC, where the star-filled event took place

Fans have lavished the duo with compliments in the comments section of posts on Instagram by UTV Ghana

Actress Fella Makafui and singer Wendy Shay had one of the best times of their lives as they jammed at their fellow star Efya's Live Concert at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

In videos shared on Instagram, the entertainers danced and encouraged their colleague singer from the audience.

Fella Makafui and Wendy Shay shake body at Efya Live Concert. Photo credit: utvghana.

Fella Makafui and Wendy Shay put on eye-catching displays on Saturday with their dance moves as they flaunted their sizzling figure.

The duo wowed online audiences and fans after their stunning videos emerged online.

How peeps reacted

Prostarmax_collection commented:

As cameraman dey shoot nyash person won disturb am which kind life be this .

Rid_1novic asked:

What's the name of the lady behind her?

Fehe_ilyas_fehe commented:

Fine girls.

Trench_kid23 indicated:

Masa, girls deyyyyy ooo. The lady beside Fella is really killing it..See body❤️yeeeeeeeeeeeee.

JoeLoddy gushed:

Fine like wine.

Trench_kid23 asked:

Weyy lady is beside Fella.

Maame_kayyyyy said:

Efya is so iconic .

Bbollar_boy_vicsie posted:

See nyash .

Mrr_sasu said:

Forget Fella, who's the other one.

Comments under the video of Wendy Shay

Nattyhot.1 said:

Girl, your outfit is beautiful .

Ryan_sackey indicated:

She looks so decent and beautiful.

Source: YEN.com.gh