Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has been named at one of the top performers at Medikal's Indigo O2 concert

The Taking Over hitmaker got the crowd jamming all to his hit songs at the historic event on May 3, 2024

Some social media users have commented on Shatta Wale's video trending on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr. popularly called Shatta Wale has earned the respect of many with his electriying performances at Medikal Indigo O2 concert.

The audience couldn't keep calm as Shatta Wale mounted the stage to perform his viral song Taking Over.

Shatta Wale performs at MDK's Indigo O2 concert. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Shatta Wale delighted the fans with his impressive dance moves while they sang the song word for word in a viral video.

Some entertainment pundits have showered accolades on Shatta Wale for his immense contribution to the program's success.

Watch the video below;

Sarkodie proves he is the king of Rap at Medikal's Indigo O2 concert

Ghanaian musician and BET winner Sarkodie is always the on point with his stage craft. He got the crowd dancing and jamming to his songs.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Shatta Wale's performance at Medikal's Indigo O2 concert

Medikal And Sister Derby Perform Their Hit Song Too Risky At His Indigo O2 Concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how some social media users have commented on Medikal and Sister Derby's lovely video on Instagram.

Ghanaian musician Medikal and his ex-lover Sister Derby's performance has been rated as his best to date.

The famous duo did not disappoint with their fashion choices for the historic concert at the Indigo O2 on May 3, 2024.

