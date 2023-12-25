On Saturday, December 23, celebrated entertainers Nana Ama McBrown and Ahuofe Patri met at singer Efya Live Concert

The two movie personalities did not shy away from displaying their love for each other during their rare encounter

After the sweet video in which they exchanged pleasantries surfaced on the internet, peeps gushed

Actress/presenter Nana Ama McBrown and Ahuofe Patri did not shy away from displaying their affection for one another during a rare encounter at singer Efya's Live Concert.

The pair exchanged pleasantries when McBrown stepped on the red carpet to pose for the camera. They were caught on camera exchanging a kiss on their cheeks at the event.

Nana Ama McBrown and Ahuofe Patri meet at Efya Live Concert. Photo credit: nkonkonsa.

Source: Instagram

Before their encounter, McBrown arrived in a luxurious red whip before making her way into the AICC. She received a warm reception before Ahuofe Patri stepped into her photo-taking moment.

Both celebrated movie personalities rocked stunning ensembles and flawless face beats for the music event.

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over McBrown and Ahuofe Patri

Akosuaa20 commented:

Such a lovely individual.

Darennys_closet said:

The queen herself ❤️.

DanielYammy posted:

Lovely queens.

AmaDora commented:

Two of my favourite people.

