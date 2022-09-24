Ghanaian musician Black Sheriff has won the admiration of international stars like DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes, Nasty C, and many others for his soul-touching lyrics

The 20-year-old BET nominee has command of the Ghanaian music industry as he continues to lead charts and set new records

Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong popularly known as Black Sheriff has a love for vintage fashion which is evident in his music videos and Instagram posts

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif became an instant rainmaker with his hit song, Second Sermon. The 20-year-old featured Nigerian music star, Burna boy on the remix version which got him recognition worldwide.

Black Sherif real name Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong like some Ghanaian musicians launch their career by releasing chart-topping songs while flaunting their unique signature styles.

It is a known fact that the entertainment and fashion industry go hand in hand. Fashion plays a key role in creating a brand image for an artist or celebrity.

The 2022 BET nominee has managed to consistently get his fans talking about his fashion choice after his electrifying stage performances, music videos, or Instagram posts.

1. Flare Trousers

In an Instagram video to promote his latest song titled Soja, the hitmaker was spotted in a sleeveless nylon top and black flared jeans. He wore matching boots while showing off his heavy jewelry.

2. Pointed shoes

Indeed, Black Sherif is a traveler as he performed in this vintage-themed look. He wore colorful trousers and a shirt left unbuttoned showing off his chest. He never steps out without his pieces of jewelry. He paired his look with white pointed shoes for his stage performance.

3. Bucket hat

Justine Bieber, Rihanna, and other musicians are obsessed with the return of the 90s bucket hat. Black Sherif is a huge fan of the look as he poses in a black sleeveless top, jeans, and black pointed shoes.

4. Striped top and sneakers

The 20-year-old musician gave us a sporty vibe as he headed to the studio to record some tunes. He was pictured in a striped top, denim shorts, and sneakers. The Soja song hitmaker wore a black side bag and cap in this picture.

5. Suit and black headband

The hip-hop/ rap musician wore a black headband and vintage suit for his popular song titled Kwaku The Traveller. All the characters and props in the video were from the eighties and nineties which made his craft stand out among his colleagues.

