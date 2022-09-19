Fashion is cyclical hence the reason the female corset style is back trending, as seen in celebrities' red carpet photos and wedding videos

The fashion industry keeps evolving, but some trends always stand out, like wearing suits

The beloved wardrobe essential is a common trend among the rich and famous. They are always looking classy and simple in suits that draw attention to their great personality

Undoubtedly, suits are not entirely a common trend in most men's wardrobes. Instead, they have been replaced by casual men's outfits like streetwear, available at any e-commerce and nearest shop.

Most men wear suits on essential occasions like weddings, ceremonies, graduations or when going for job interviews.

Rich men have different reasons and agendas for wearing them. Others wear them daily to manage their business empires, while other successful business executives alternate between suits and kaftans to close deals.

Ghanaian business executives, Jacob Caesar, Lil Win and Kojo Jones are making us fall in love with the suit trends @source - Instagram

Suits, like women's clothes, require much attention to detail regarding the colour, type of fabric and pattern to achieve a dapper look. YEN.com.gh lists Ghanaian men who are making you fall in love with the suit trend.

1. Kojo Jones

CEO of Domus Empire Limited, Kojo Jones caught the attention of social media users when videos of his exquisite wedding to Raychel were shared on social media. He is one of Ghana's youngest millionaires with experience in construction, design and global real estate development.

2. Kennedy Osei

Kennedy Osei, eldest son of business mogul Dr. Osei Kwame Despite makes it to our list of top rich men with expensive fashion sense. The father-of-twins is an exceptional general manager of the media conglomerate.

3. Freedom Jacob Caesar

Ghanaian philanthropist Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, has been pictured hanging out with undefeated world boxer Floyd Mayweather, is one of Ghana's rich celebrities who doesn't shy away from showing off his wealth. He is undefeated in his expensive taste for high-end fashion brands.

4. Lil Win

Rising through the ranks of success, Kojo Nkansah, popularly called Lil Win, is among the wealthiest Kumawood stars.

The newly wedded TV star's net worth is $1 Million – $5 Million at the age of 31. He earned his money being a professional Movie Actor and director of Great Minds International School.

5. John Dumelo

Award-winning Ghanaian actor John Dumelo, who starred in countless movies, has a net worth estimated at $1.6 million. Although he is currently focused on his farming business, the TV star and politician always pays attention to details regarding his fashionable wardrobe.

