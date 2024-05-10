Ghanaian musician S3fa has released another flirtatious video of herself in a skimpy outfit online

The birthday girl flaunted her flat tummy and enviable curves in a two-piece outfit for a viral Instagram video

Some social media users can't stop drooling over S3fa's flawless beauty and unique curves

Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly called S3fa, has brightened up the screens of her fans with her daring outfit on Instagram.

The Echoke hitmaker looked fabulous in a sleeveless crop showing off her flat tummy and a thigh-high skirt revealing her smooth thighs.

Ghanaian musician S3fa looks elegant in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @s3fa.

Source: Instagram

S3fa wore a voluminous centre-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup as she stepped out on her date night.

The style influencer accessorised her look with an expensive diamond bracelet and fashionable ring in the viral video.

Watch the video below;

S3fa looks stunning in a brown ensemble for her birthday photoshoot

The 28-year-old fashion model S3fa turned heads in a long-sleeve bodycon top and matching pants for her birthday photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on S3fa daring two-piece outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

DJgodfada stated:

Ayigbe tofee, u looking fabulous

kwaku_bhadass stated:

Damsel

Kalsoume stated:

Beauty by nature ❤️

Veenaofficial stated:

Sassy

_ugly_stepper stated:

My target ❤️❤️❤️

Jerryquaku stated:

Beauty goddess ❤️❤️

dontshout_ceo stated:

Dear crush

coco_odg stated:

Fine, like two people ❤️❤️❤️❤️

vikky_pounds25 stated:

Beautiful

director_prince_curls stated:

Smart Goddess

Realgoodchocolate stated:

Yessss Girl

mayowa_jaiye stated:

Stunning ❤️

asare9391 stated:

Bodyyyyyyyyyy

Worldbestafrodancer stated:

Too much sauce

omazy2021 stated:

❤️ beautiful Queen from a movie scene

mzbreezy91 stated:

That, my beautiful sis ❤️❤️❤️

S3fa Bends Down Low As She Hugs McBrown, Celebrates Pink October With Her African Print Tassel Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about S3fa, who stole the show at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful finale with her appearance.

She wore a long-sleeved African dress with a corseted neckline and a glossy black bob hairdo that fell over her shoulder.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the fashion designer shared more details about her outfit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh