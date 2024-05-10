S3fa: Ghanaian Musician Looks Smoking Hot In A Crop Top Showing Off Her Flat Tummy In A Viral Video
- Ghanaian musician S3fa has released another flirtatious video of herself in a skimpy outfit online
- The birthday girl flaunted her flat tummy and enviable curves in a two-piece outfit for a viral Instagram video
- Some social media users can't stop drooling over S3fa's flawless beauty and unique curves
Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly called S3fa, has brightened up the screens of her fans with her daring outfit on Instagram.
The Echoke hitmaker looked fabulous in a sleeveless crop showing off her flat tummy and a thigh-high skirt revealing her smooth thighs.
S3fa wore a voluminous centre-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup as she stepped out on her date night.
The style influencer accessorised her look with an expensive diamond bracelet and fashionable ring in the viral video.
Watch the video below;
S3fa looks stunning in a brown ensemble for her birthday photoshoot
The 28-year-old fashion model S3fa turned heads in a long-sleeve bodycon top and matching pants for her birthday photoshoot.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on S3fa daring two-piece outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
DJgodfada stated:
Ayigbe tofee, u looking fabulous
kwaku_bhadass stated:
Damsel
Kalsoume stated:
Beauty by nature ❤️
Veenaofficial stated:
Sassy
_ugly_stepper stated:
My target ❤️❤️❤️
Jerryquaku stated:
Beauty goddess ❤️❤️
dontshout_ceo stated:
Dear crush
coco_odg stated:
Fine, like two people ❤️❤️❤️❤️
vikky_pounds25 stated:
Beautiful
director_prince_curls stated:
Smart Goddess
Realgoodchocolate stated:
Yessss Girl
mayowa_jaiye stated:
Stunning ❤️
asare9391 stated:
Bodyyyyyyyyyy
Worldbestafrodancer stated:
Too much sauce
Thomas Partey's ex-lover finally flaunts her engagement ring after another Black Star player proposes to her
omazy2021 stated:
❤️ beautiful Queen from a movie scene
mzbreezy91 stated:
That, my beautiful sis ❤️❤️❤️
Source: YEN.com.gh