Winner of 2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Benedicta Akua Sarfoa Asamoah popularly known as Sarfoa has shared some stunning photos on Instagram.

The hardworking beauty queen won the affection and support of Ghanaians throughout the competition and after with her affable nature and simple yet sophisticated fashion sense.

The 25-year-old, Sarfoa handed over the crown to the new queen, Teiya from the Northern Region on Sunday, October 9, 2022, after spectacular performances from the top five contestants.

Winner of 2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah dazzles in African print dresses.

Source: Instagram

The outgone queen, Sarfoa didn't disappoint her fans and fashion enthusiasts at the finale with her fashion choice. As expected, she was clad in an elegant African print gown with flawless makeup and a hairdo.

Sarfoa embarked on a lot of projects during her reign, mainly advocating for the social well-being of minorities (prisoners) in Ghana.

YEN.com.gh shares five times Sarfoa, winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2021 inspired fashion lovers with her African print styles.

1. Pink Month-inspired look

October is a month for creating awareness for women to get screened against cancer. The 25-year-old queen, Sarfoa looked regal in this African print gown styled with a pink plain fabric to create awareness.

2. African Print Dress

The Legon alumnus celebrated her one-year anniversary as a beauty queen in a gorgeous African print dress designed with see-through mesh lace. She styled her looks with a short bob hairstyle and champagne colour high heels.

3. Sleeveless Gown

The Ashanti regional rep and winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2021, Sarfoa joined organizers of the pageant to launch the 2022 edition in a breathtaking African print gown.

The gown was designed with pearls and organza to create a unique look for the occasion.

4. Long Sleeve Gown

The beauty queen with an infectious smile, Sarfoa slays in a floor-length gown with transparent mesh sleeves. The designer used segmented patterns from the fabric to create a signature style for this look.

5. Off-Shoulder Gown

As the brand ambassador for one of Ghana's leading textiles, Sarfoa never ceases to amaze us with new African prints. The style influencer and her glam team infused the suede fabric with the African print to create a masterpiece design. She wore short curly hair to complement her look.

Akua GMB celebrates birthday with stunning photos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh wrote earlier that the first beauty queen to win Ghana's Most Beautiful crown for the Ashanti Region, Akua Amoakowaa popularly called Akua GMB is a year older today.

The curvy and ambitious Ashanti goddess, Akua GMB has shared an exquisite photo of herself on Instagram to celebrate her birthday.

The mother of three is the ex-wife of business mogul, Dr. Kwaku Oteng of Angel Group of companies.

Source: YEN.com.gh