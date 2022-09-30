Akua Amoakowaa Mensah: Ex-wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng Flaunts Curves In Stylish Clothes
- Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah rose to fame after competing in TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant
- She represented the Ashanti Region and emerged the winner for the 2011 edition due to her fluent local dialect and excellent presentation
- Akua Amoakowaa, popularly called the Ashanti goddess is notable in the fashion industry as she shares beautiful photos on social media
The Ashanti regional representative and winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2011 edition, Sally Akua Amoakwaa, has set the bar high for her fellow beauty queens.
The beauty queen has followed through with her philanthropic project, Street Aid while building a conglomerate.
The mother-of-three has also earned the admiration of many Ghanaians with her elegant wardrobe choices. As the CEO of fashion school Jewel Fashion, Akua Amoakowaa is constantly flooding our timeline with gorgeous outfits.
The style influencer Akua Amoakowaa has the perfect outfit for weddings, funerals, star-studded events, or casual date nights.
Akua Amoakowaa is also the chief executive officer for Miss Golden Stool, a beauty pageant focusing solely on promoting the rich Ashanti customs and traditions.
1. Travel outfit
Akua Amoakowaa flaunted her curves in a bodysuit and see-through trousers. She wore a custom beach hat and tote bag. She opted for a silver jewellery set, and we could spot diamond stones on her slippers.
2. Two-piece outfit
The matching two-set outfit is the last trend among Ghanaian celebrities. However, Tracey Boakye, and Nana Aba Anamoah, among other female stars, have seen similar fashionable clothes on their page.
3. Church outfit inspiration
The host of Purple Show Room, Akua Amoakowaa looked regal in this long sleeve lace fabric dress. The eloquent television host wore a long straight burgundy wig as she smiled beautifully for the camera.
4. Side-ruffles dress
The business executive looked radiant in a white floral dress with side ruffles. She styled her looks with white stilettos, gold accessories and a white designer bag.
5. African print dress
The Ashanti goddess looked ethereal in an African print dress designed with gold lace fabric. The mother-of-three wore a silky wig as she coordinated affairs on the purple show.
