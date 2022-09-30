Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah rose to fame after competing in TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant

She represented the Ashanti Region and emerged the winner for the 2011 edition due to her fluent local dialect and excellent presentation

Akua Amoakowaa, popularly called the Ashanti goddess is notable in the fashion industry as she shares beautiful photos on social media

The Ashanti regional representative and winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2011 edition, Sally Akua Amoakwaa, has set the bar high for her fellow beauty queens.

The beauty queen has followed through with her philanthropic project, Street Aid while building a conglomerate.

The mother-of-three has also earned the admiration of many Ghanaians with her elegant wardrobe choices. As the CEO of fashion school Jewel Fashion, Akua Amoakowaa is constantly flooding our timeline with gorgeous outfits.

Beauty queen and CEO of Miss Golden Stool, Akua Amoakowaa is giving us awesome fashion tips in this collage. Source@Instagram

The style influencer Akua Amoakowaa has the perfect outfit for weddings, funerals, star-studded events, or casual date nights.

Akua Amoakowaa is also the chief executive officer for Miss Golden Stool, a beauty pageant focusing solely on promoting the rich Ashanti customs and traditions.

1. Travel outfit

Akua Amoakowaa flaunted her curves in a bodysuit and see-through trousers. She wore a custom beach hat and tote bag. She opted for a silver jewellery set, and we could spot diamond stones on her slippers.

Beauty Queen, Akua Amoakowaa stuns in a see-through outfit. source@Instagram

2. Two-piece outfit

The matching two-set outfit is the last trend among Ghanaian celebrities. However, Tracey Boakye, and Nana Aba Anamoah, among other female stars, have seen similar fashionable clothes on their page.

The ex-wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng wows fans in a two-piece outfit. Source@Instagram

3. Church outfit inspiration

The host of Purple Show Room, Akua Amoakowaa looked regal in this long sleeve lace fabric dress. The eloquent television host wore a long straight burgundy wig as she smiled beautifully for the camera.

CEO of Jewel fashion house, Akua Amoakowaa is an epitome of beauty. Source@Instagram

4. Side-ruffles dress

The business executive looked radiant in a white floral dress with side ruffles. She styled her looks with white stilettos, gold accessories and a white designer bag.

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2011 winner, Akua Amoakowaa steps out in style

5. African print dress

The Ashanti goddess looked ethereal in an African print dress designed with gold lace fabric. The mother-of-three wore a silky wig as she coordinated affairs on the purple show.

CEO of Miss Golden Stool pageant stuns in African print dress. Source@Instagram

