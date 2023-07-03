Ghanaian businesswoman Maame Gyamfuaa is trending with her breathtaking vacation photos

The beautiful sister of Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere wore expensive designer brands in the viral photos

Some social media users have commented on the luxurious vacation footage shared on Instagram

Ghanaian entrepreneur Maame Gyamfuaa's luxurious vacation photos and videos have gone viral on Instagram.

The fashionista and sister of Gh One's morning show host Serwaa Amihere is among the stylish chief executive officer in Ghana.

Serwaa Amihere's sister rocks expensive swimwear. Photo credit: @mamiohmyhair

Maame Gyamfuaa shows skin in a classy swimwear

The co-founder of Oh My Hair luxury hair brand Maame Gyamfuaa looked splendid in a two-piece swimwear styled with a white mesh cover-up with chiffon sleeves. She completed her look with a Prada headband and sunglasses.

Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah looked sassy in matching swimwear, clutch purse and head scarf as they enjoyed themselves in Mugla.

Maame Gyamfuaa rocks a pink dress for a yacht cruise

The fashionista wore a pink dress with fur from her fashion brand for a yacht cruise. Maame Gyamfuaa looked elegant in a long frontal curly hairstyle. She wore Christian Dior stud earrings and maintained her white sunglasses for this post.

Maame Gyamfuaa and Sandra Ankobiah go shopping

The fashionistas Sandra Ankobiah and Maame Gyamfuaa looked elegant in casual and chic outfits for their shopping spree. They wore matching double GG bucket hats and expensive jewellery in the videos below.

Some social media users have commented on Maame Gyamfuaa's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

sandra_gregs stated:

Your pretty looks charming

_maadjoa stated:

You are beautiful

_Cordelia stated:

Fashionista extraordinaire ❤️

my cute. trends stated:

Living and loving ❤️❤️❤️

lechateaudelux stated:

Is that my Sandra there my lawyer that ooo. I love her so much; my superstar

