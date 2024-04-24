Ghanaian bride Abena made a beautiful bride as she wore a classy kente gown for her traditional wedding

The beautiful bride looked elegant in a natural hairstyle and makeup for her plush event

Some social media users have commented on the radiant bride's stunning wedding videos on Instagram

Ghanaian woman, Abena, is the first bride in 2024 to marry in a lavish traditional wedding without walking down the aisle in a white gown.

The beautiful designer looked magnificent in a one-hand colourful kente gown with unique beading details.

Ghanaian bride Abena and her sister rock kente gowns. Photo credit: @houseofpaon.

The Ghanaian bride wore a simple natural ponytail and flawless makeup while slaying in a classy earring to complete her bridal look.

The talented fashion designer House Of Paon, who designed the stunning outfit, shared the video with this touching caption;

Do I have words? I don’t but I will try!.Our connection was IT when we met! And abena said I’m not having a white wedding so this is my white and traditional all in one!

We created this piece with love and homage to her tribe! A detachable 2 piece! We love!!

Congratulations to your new home! God makes things beautiful in his time!

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Abena poses with her gorgeous sister

The bride's sister turned heads in a blue corseted kente dress to support her sister. While smiling for the cameras, she looked elegant in a long ponytail and mild makeup.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Abena's wedding outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

eli_kharis stated:

Absolutely stunning @houseofpaon waay3 adey3 my Gooogoooo!

Imabsy stated:

My friend and designer for life! Thank you soooo much for everything!!!

Sorenabridal stated:

You did an outstanding job

she.boss1 stated:

A masterpiece .

Daphnekarolinax stated:

Sooooo pretty

Aswirlevent stated:

Paonnn

sodjinenofodji stated:

What’s the best way to contact you for inquiries?

angelamensahpoku stated:

Stunning

_vk_as stated:

Oh, you ate

Theakuviabebs stated:

Too pretty! ❤️

okine01 stated:

So BEAUTIFUL ❤️❤️

Amodernadventure stated:

Absolutely exquisite

