Ghanaian Bride Set Unbreakable Trend As She Stuns In Exquisite Kente Gown With Extremely Long Train
- Ghanaian bride Abena made a beautiful bride as she wore a classy kente gown for her traditional wedding
- The beautiful bride looked elegant in a natural hairstyle and makeup for her plush event
- Some social media users have commented on the radiant bride's stunning wedding videos on Instagram
Ghanaian woman, Abena, is the first bride in 2024 to marry in a lavish traditional wedding without walking down the aisle in a white gown.
The beautiful designer looked magnificent in a one-hand colourful kente gown with unique beading details.
The Ghanaian bride wore a simple natural ponytail and flawless makeup while slaying in a classy earring to complete her bridal look.
The talented fashion designer House Of Paon, who designed the stunning outfit, shared the video with this touching caption;
Do I have words? I don’t but I will try!.Our connection was IT when we met! And abena said I’m not having a white wedding so this is my white and traditional all in one!
We created this piece with love and homage to her tribe! A detachable 2 piece! We love!!
Congratulations to your new home! God makes things beautiful in his time!
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Abena poses with her gorgeous sister
The bride's sister turned heads in a blue corseted kente dress to support her sister. While smiling for the cameras, she looked elegant in a long ponytail and mild makeup.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Abena's wedding outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
King Promise's "bride" slays in a backless gown at their "wedding": "Is that Partey's ex-girlfriend?"
eli_kharis stated:
Absolutely stunning @houseofpaon waay3 adey3 my Gooogoooo!
Imabsy stated:
My friend and designer for life! Thank you soooo much for everything!!!
Sorenabridal stated:
You did an outstanding job
she.boss1 stated:
A masterpiece .
Daphnekarolinax stated:
Sooooo pretty
Aswirlevent stated:
Paonnn
sodjinenofodji stated:
What’s the best way to contact you for inquiries?
angelamensahpoku stated:
Stunning
_vk_as stated:
Oh, you ate
Theakuviabebs stated:
Too pretty! ❤️
okine01 stated:
So BEAUTIFUL ❤️❤️
Amodernadventure stated:
Absolutely exquisite
Irene Logan's Handsome Fiancé Looks Dapper In Elegant Suit For Their Classy Pre-Wedding Photoshoot
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Irene Logan, a female singer from Ghana, who looked amazing in a gorgeous dress for her pre-wedding portrait.
Many Ghanaians now believe in the supernatural power of God thanks to the stunning and stylish celebrity and her fiancé.
Irene Logan's pre-wedding pictures are still trending on all social media platforms.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh