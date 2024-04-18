Sammy Kuffour's Baby Mama Shows Off Her Beautiful Tattoo As She Posed With Her Tall And Handsome Son
- Former Bayern Munich player Sammy Kuffour's gorgeous baby ha flaunted her tattoo on social media
- The hardworking entrepreneur looked effortlessly chic in a pink ensemble and charming hairstyle
- Some social media users have commented on Charlotte Derban's trending video on Instagram
Ghanaian food entrepreneur and beautician Charlotte Derban has shown off her stunning cupid tattoo for the first time on social media.
The baby mama of former Ghana Black Stars and Bayern Munich player looked classy in a pink halter neck top while posing in her plush car.
Sammy Kuffour's youngest son, who resembles his famous dad, wore a floral print shirt and matching trousers for the lovely family video.
Charlotte Derban, the chief executive officer of a plush salon, showed off her bare face without makeup while slaying in a short blunt-cut hairstyle.
Watch the video below;
Sammy Kuffour's baby mama slays in a two-piece outfit
As she attended various meetings, Ghanaian entrepreneur Charlotte Derban looked fabulous in a long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers styled with a black designer bag.
The 30-year-old chief executive officer wore a simple coloured blunt-cut hairstyle and mild makeup to complete her look.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Sammy Kuffour's baby mama and his handsome son's photos on Instagram
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
fatawu_taidu_ stated:
Great pic
surayamkgh stated:
Cuties
ts_exclusives_a stated:
Beautiful baby ❤️❤️❤️
trishglowgh stated:
Tattooo
haribanks_gh stated:
Wow.....Happy birthday...
chichineblett stated:
My baby girl ❤️
m.serwaaa.____' stated:
Muah, no balls ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Sammykaymedia stated:
Boss chick
bobby_himself stated:
We’re ready. Aries szn
sarp_events stated:
Yas
mizz_esi stated:
Big 30 for a reason ❤️, happy birthday
Afuaasantewaasingathon stated:
Pretty
Treyyishot stated:
My CEO
Mocmadu stated:
My beautiful friend
Oppongagyeisandra stated:
Sis nie✌️gye wo ✌️2
Sammy Kuffour: Ex-Bayern Munich Player's Baby Mama Rocks Red Jacket To Celebrate Her 30th Birthday
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Charlotte Derban, the baby mama of former Bayern Munich star Sammy Kuffour, who celebrated her 30th birthday with bold pictures.
The youthful and diligent mother donned a pair of skimpy ensembles for her stunning birthday portrait.
Some social media users commented about her appearance and hairstyle on Charlotte Derban's birthday.
Source: YEN.com.gh