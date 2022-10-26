Ghanaian academic, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, joined the National Science & Maths quiz team as host in 2006

The biomedical engineer is always spotted in dazzling African print dresses as she steers affairs on the program

Prof Kaufmann has become a trendsetter and promoter of local textile companies and fashion designers

The host of the National Science and Maths quiz, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann has achieved many successes in the educational sector both in Ghana and beyond.

Since she started hosting the educational program in 2006, the smart and intelligent quiz madame has consistently won the hearts of fashion lovers with her African print styles. She has become a trendsetter with her elegant styles.

The biomedical engineer and mother of three beautiful children sit in the host seat today, October 26, 2022, for the finals of the 2022 competition between Prempeh College, Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, and Adisadel College.

Host of National Science & maths quiz, Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann slays in African print dresses.

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh shares five beautiful African print dresses worn by Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann has become trends for scholars.

Professor Elsie looked ethereal in an African print dress designed with red lace sleeveless. The academician wore matching colorful beaded bracelets to match the gold earrings.

She wore mild makeup with popping red lipstick. We are madly in love with her natural hairstyle with baby curls.

The National Science and Maths Quiz host gave us another African print style inspiration with this look.

The dress has a lowcut neckline which she covers with a lace and African print mini jacket. She accessorized with beads and a black digital watch.

The fifty-three-year host of the much-talked-about high school educational program, Prof Kaufmann gave us awesome natural hair hairstyle inspiration with her black and Burgundy hairstyle. As expected she rocked another African print dress with gold jewelry for the show.

Quiz madam, Prof. Kaufmann is the real definition of African beauty with brains. She smiles gorgeously into the camera in her African print dress.

She styled her natural braided hair to place more emphasis on her flawless face beat.

Beautiful mother of three, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann is a promotor of the local textile industry and artisans as she markets their products on national television.

The smart and intelligent biomedical engineer looks effortlessly chic in African print and matching beaded accessories.

Professor Elsie Kaufmann shares tips on how to look younger

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, the well-known head of the well-liked National Science and Maths Quiz has revealed her beauty and age-defying secrets.

Deloris Frimpong Manso, 53, a lecturer at the University of Ghana, stated during an interview with The Delay Show that she has never utilized any anti-aging products, special skincare routines, or anti-aging diets.

