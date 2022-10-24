2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Tung-Teiya Dahamani, has won more hearts with her makeup-free picture

The eloquent beauty queen showed off her glowing skin without any blemishes in an Instagram video

This is the first time Ghanaians have seen the beauty queen without makeup and we always love the way she transforms into a diva for every event

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Tung-Teiya Dahamani, is the real definition of African beauty as her makeup-free video surfaces online.

In a post by an award-winning musician, Fancy Gadam, the beauty was seen in a white customised shirt and black trousers. Teiya, as she is popularly called, flaunted her smooth and naturally-glowing skin in the video.

Even without makeup, Teiya's well-defined eyebrows and blemish-free face looked absolutely gorgeous.

In the video, she expressed her gratitude to the Fancy Gadam for campaigning and supporting her project at the Ghana's Most Beautiful house.

Beauty queen, Teiya looks equally gorgeous with or without makeup. Photo credit: @queenteiya_gmb22 @fancygadam @queenteiya_gmb22

Source: Instagram

The 2022 GMB winner called on her followers and fans to grace the Tamale Sports Stadium for the much-anticipated Fancy Gadam tenth-anniversary concert.

The beauty queen and daughter of Ghanaian politician, Alhansan Dahamani, Teiya, has been described as a persistent and goal-driven young woman.

Teiya did not give up on her dreams of becoming a GMB queen after her first rejection although she was already a beauty queen.

The University of Development Studies alumnus won against Aikoadade from Oti Region and Aseiduaa from Central Region on October 9, 2022, at the National Theatre.

Source: YEN.com.gh