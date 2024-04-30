Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu is the latest bride in town after sharing a lovely wedding video online

Hajia Bintu looked picture-perfect in a custom-made gown designed by a top female Ghanaian fashion designer

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's gorgeous kente gown and hairstyle

Ghanaian TikToker Naomi Asiamah has allegedly tied the knot in a private ceremony. The video vixen shared a lovely video on her Instagram page with an update on her wedding.

The famous influencer with a voluptuous figure looked exquisite in a structured kente gown with a unique mesh design for her traditional wedding.

Hajia Bintu slays in stunning dresses. Photo credit: @bintu_hajia.

Hajia Bintu looked heavenly in a glamorous curly hairstyle and flawless makeup that blended with her melanin skin tone.

The beauty entrepreneur accessorised her bridal look with simple stud earrings that matched her open-toe high heels for the private event.

Hajia Bintu looks fabulous in a black ensemble for her date night

Ghanaian video vixen Hajia Bintu looked sassy in a corseted strapless crop top and long skintight skirt for her date night.

She wore a short pixie cut hairstyle and heavy makeup with well-defined brows for the photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu's wedding video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Linokrenshaw stated:

Congratulations

maabee_kids_wears stated:

Now she’s obolo ❤️

Rokiride stated:

Who’s son did this….

youngprince.22 stated:

Wedding keh?

queen_rabidoll_ stated:

Please it not true lol

godbless_ow stated:

I was gonna ask who the unlucky guy is

Gamglobalworld stated:

Why so much troll, and negative comments? She is very beautiful ❤️

Februarysveriown stated:

Is that how Brides behave

phrase114 stated:

Hajiaaaa congrats mama❤️

Iammkgh stated:

She’s just beautiful

_officerkay stated:

Who dey believe?

Ghanayede stated:

She wants you guys to go watch her YouTube video

n.anaos stated:

I just fell on my knees

_._.gramm stated:

Na man dey do man ....babe wey suppose go round small..e reach your turn you marry am ..nice one

ruvarashepitsand stated:

Where's the man

Hajia Bintu: Ghanaian TikToker Looks Decent In A Simple Flared Dress As She Parties With McBrown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hajia Bintu, a well-known female TikToker, who delighted her admirers at the star-studded event with her stunning ensemble.

Celebrities from Ghana, such as Prince David Osei, Edem, Nana Ama McBrown, and others, attended the function.

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's viral videos posted by bloggers on Instagram.

