Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso, a.k.a., Delay, has kicked off the week on an inspirational note

Delay shared a stunning photo of herself with an empowering caption in hopes of motivating her fans for the week ahead

Her Instagram post sparked mixed reactions as some admired her beauty, and others thanked her for the motivational words

Ghanaian media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has begun the week on a powerful note. The popular entrepreneur known for constantly empowering women has come through with yet another encouraging post.

Delay inspires fans with new Instagram post Photo Source: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

On her verified social media account, the beautiful host of the Delay Show shared a photo where she rocked a satin volume sleeve dress, complimenting her look with a pair of shining accessories. Delay sat in a spacious room with a framed drawing and plants placed at vantage points.

The respected Ghanaian host began her quote by reminding fans of her background and current status as owner of Delay Foods. She wrote;

From Homeless to CEO.

Her next words reflected the legacy she is building as a public speaker and women's advocate in Ghana.

A Generational Builder! A Market Place Apostle!

She ended her post with her life mission.

Not Here to Participate. Here to DOMINATE!

Fans React To Delay's Photo and Motivational Caption

While some followers of Delay drooled over her photo and admired her beauty, others were touched by her words.

anderson.ewurabena

May God continue to bless your handiwork

school_resources_gen.merchant

Go high woman power, the future is for women

sonnia_.a

Here to dominate ampa!❤️

amacurvy_isfit

Ever gorgeous

abigailasare82

Eye Adom nkoaaa

entertainment.prefect

Crush❤️

richmondasamoah4667

Stunningly ❤️

Delay: Beautiful TV Host Captures Attention With Stunning Dress

In other news, Delay got fans and followers drooling after she shared a video of herself elegantly dressed in brown attire. Delay rocked a beautiful lady's trousers in the video, which gripped her skin tightly but were loose from the knee down.

She wore a matching brown top that looked great with the pants. The adorable video saw the beautiful entrepreneur walk out of a building.

Source: YEN.com.gh