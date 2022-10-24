Ghanaian female musician, Hajia 4reall, is trending on social media after her energetic performance and stunning fashion choice

The socialite and businesswoman flaunted her famous curves in a black ensemble that has won the hearts of Ghanaians

The style influencer has released one studio album since she dropped her first single in 2020

Ghanaian musician, Hajia 4reall, performed at the Tamale Sports Stadium over the weekend in beautiful South African-inspired looks.

In a video shared by the female star, she was seen wearing a black low-cut neckline corseted top designed with quality traditional beads and sequins to create a beautiful pattern.

She wore a stunning colorful beaded jacket with a mini jacket to make her stand out among other performers.

Hajia 4reall gave her fans unique hairstyle goals with her long silky ponytail hairstyle as she accessories with gold jewelry.

The style influencer and Fine Girl hitmaker, Hajia 4reall completed her looks with black laced boots for the stage performance.

The style icon, whose real name is Mona Faiz Montrage, is a great force to reckon with in the entertainment and fashion industry.

With less than two years in the music industry, Hajia 4reall has mustered the art of stagecraft and how to choose the right costume to trend after every performance.

Hajia 4reall and Total Cheat hitmaker, Fancy Gadam, were the headline artists for the concert in Tamale as the duo showed off their moves on stage.

Fancy Gadam, real name Mujahid Ahmed Bello, celebrated his tenth anniversary in the music industry with a sold-out concert at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

